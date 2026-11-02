Pagani Unveils Final Huayra With A Manual V12 And Diamond Dust
This one-off Pagani Huayra 70 Anima closes Horacio Pagani's birthday trilogy with diamond-dust paint, a manual gearbox, and undisclosed performance.
Pagani has wrapped up a three-year birthday celebration with one final reveal, and the last car is the strangest of the set. The Huayra 70 Anima made its world debut at the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas on October 31, 2026, finishing a trilogy Horacio Pagani commissioned for his own milestone.
The Anima is the third and final one-off in the series, following the Trionfo and the Derecho. All three Huayra 70s appeared together in public for the first time at the Las Vegas event.
Anima Completes The Birthday Trilogy
Pagani Huayra 70 Anima
The name translates from Italian as "soul." Pagani calls the car the soul of its Atelier given physical form.
It is a fitting bookend. The Huayra 70 Trionfo opened the series as a commission for the Barchetta Collection, bound for Cincinnati, Ohio, while the Huayra 70 Derecho premiered at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July 2026.
Horacio Pagani himself unveiled the Anima at Wynn Las Vegas, a personal touch for a car arriving just ten days before his 71st birthday on November 10. He has had a memorable year by his own account, having bought the Ferrari 275 GTB4 he had wanted since childhood over the summer of 2026.
The Las Vegas concours is the first confirmed public event where the full trilogy has stood side by side. Pagani has not yet announced when or where the Anima will make its first European appearance.
The Huayra nameplate was not supposed to still be headlining reveals four years after the Utopia arrived in 2022. Special editions keep extending its run.
Gallery: Pagani Huayra 70 Anima
Diamond-Dust Paint And A Manual Gearbox
Visually, the Anima is the most extreme of the three. It pairs exposed carbon fiber with a Custom Metallic finish infused with diamond dust, striped in platinum leaf and detailed in Inky Blue, sitting atop a structure built from carbon fiber and aluminum.
The aero package pushes further than its siblings too, with a tall intake and fin behind the cockpit, individual roll hoops, a fixed rear wing, a large diffuser and vented rear sections. A bespoke six-pipe exhaust finished in white ceramic sits at the back, visible proof of the twin-turbo V12 ahead of it.
Inside, white upholstery meets blue accents, exposed machined metal and Pagani's intricate switchgear. The real talking point sits between the seats.
The Huayra 70s continue the layout Pagani first used on the 2024 Huayra Epitome with a seven-speed manual gearbox. The Anima exposes its shift linkage alongside three pedals for a genuinely hands-on driving layout.
Pagani has not confirmed the Anima's power output. The Epitome's twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12, built by Mercedes-AMG, is officially rated at 852 horsepower and 1,100 newton-meters of torque, and those figures are widely attached to the Derecho.
Pagani has not published a specific number for the Anima itself or given a torque figure in pound-feet. Pricing has not been disclosed either, in keeping with how Pagani handles its one-off commissions.
Source: Pagani
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