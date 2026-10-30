A Modern Audi Quattro With A 10,000-RPM V8? Yes, Please
The Audacious IV uses an RS4 chassis and drivetrain beneath classic Quattro bodywork, with a supercharged V8 available.
A company called Audacious Automotive is bringing the Audi Quattro back to life, sort of. The UK-based car builder combines the slick styling of the original Ur-Quattro with the RS4's 4.2-liter V8 to create the Audacious IV.
The original Quattro helped establish the brand’s all-wheel-drive reputation and has become quite an icon. The Audacious IV is built from an RS4 and Ur-Quattro donor car, but the result is a stunning work of art that combines classic styling with a high-revving V8 engine option.
Familiar Bones
While the Audacious IV only has one engine, the 4.2-liter V8, there are two available tunes. The standard V8 output is 592 horsepower. The other tune uses a TSS supercharger to increase output to 740 hp.
The B7-generation Audi RS4 forms the foundation of the entire build. The Audacious IV retains the model’s chassis geometry, suspension, brakes, electronics, and six-speed manual transmission. Audacious upgrades the gearbox and the all-wheel-drive system to handle the additional power.
Audacious is developing a third powertrain choice: a version of the V8 with a targeted 10,000-rpm redline. The builder has not specified the output but has noted that the engine will prioritize throttle response and high-revving performance. The company will offer it with or without the supercharger, giving the IV four distinct powertrain choices.
Audacious IV 4.2-Liter V8 Engine
The 4.2-liter V8 will receive substantial changes, but Audacious didn’t specify the upgrades. The company claims the converted Audi can hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 200 mph.
Inside, the Audacious IV features a retro-inspired cabin, with several RS4 components clearly visible, like the steering wheel and instrument gauge dials. Buyers can customize the interior.
How Much Does It Cost?
Audacious says it will build just 50 examples of the IV. Forty will have full carbon fiber, while the other ten will have the metal finish. The price starts at £350,000 ($468,275 at today’s exchange rate), and the build process takes around three years from start to delivery.
You will need to supply both donor vehicles, which is a substantial investment, but the combination of classic rally-car styling with modern RS4 engineering and a V8 makes this an unusual restomod.
Source: Audacious Automotive
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