Lincoln Recalls 11,623 Nautilus And Corsair Hybrids After Unexpected Neutral Shifts

Ford is recalling 11,623 hybrid crossovers after finding that corrosion inside a transmission module can drop the vehicle into neutral without warning. The campaign covers select 2026-2027 Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid and 2027 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid models.

Interim notification letters start going out to owners on November 2, 2026. VINs tied to the recall have been searchable on NHTSA.gov since October 26, and a permanent fix is still being rolled out to dealers.

Which Nautilus And Corsair Hybrids Are Covered

2027 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid Photo by: Lincoln

The recall splits almost entirely toward one model. 11,560 of the affected vehicles are 2026-2027 Nautilus Hybrids. Just 63 Corsair Hybrids from the 2027 model year round out the US total.

Nautilus Hybrids built between September 9, 2025, and August 6, 2026, fall inside the window. Corsair Hybrids are only affected if built between March 12, 2026, and July 8, 2026, a much tighter production span tied to when the 2027 Corsair Hybrid entered full production.

A related Canadian campaign covers another 248 vehicles, bringing the North American total past 11,800. Owners can confirm their own vehicle's status on NHTSA.gov by entering their 17-digit VIN.

Ford says it isn't aware of any accidents or injuries tied to the defect so far.

How A Vehicles Suddenly Shifts Into Neutral

2027 Lincoln Nautilus Photo by: engin akyurt & Daniel Lincoln

The fault traces back to the Integrated Park Module, the component that manages the transmission's park lock actuator. A specific anti-rust oil used during assembly can seep into the module and degrade the printed circuit board sitting inside it.

Corrosion on that board can trigger an unexpected voltage drop across the rotary sensor. The transmission reads that drop as a command to disengage.

The vehicle then slips into neutral mid-drive, with no mechanical fault the driver could have felt coming. According to the recall filing, a sudden drop into neutral cuts motive power to the drive wheels, creating a traffic hazard and raising the risk of a rear-end collision.

Before it happens, the dashboard may flash a wrench-shaped malfunction light alongside a "Service Vehicle Soon" or "Shifting System Error" message. Those warnings are the only heads-up owners get, and they can appear well before or right as the shift occurs.

What do you think?

Lincoln dealers will swap the Integrated Park Module for an updated unit at no cost once parts are available at the local shop.

This recall follows a string of transmission-related campaigns across Ford's lineup this year, including separate fixes for F-150 trucks and a broader action also covering 770,000 trucks and SUVs. Owners waiting on parts can check recall status anytime through the NHTSA VIN lookup tool at nhtsa.gov.

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