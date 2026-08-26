Will The New Montero Come To America? Mitsubishi Still Isn’t Sure

The Mitsubishi Pajero/Montero returns on September 2.

Dealers reportedly said it’s coming to the US in 2030, but Mitsubishi hasn’t made a final decision.

The reborn Pajero will spawn a broader family of models, with at least two more rugged SUVs on the way.

The biggest news coming from Nissan this week is its intent to re-enter the pickup truck segment in North America with help from Mitsubishi. It’s part of the Momentum 2030 strategy, which also includes a rugged version of the Outlander and the Nissan Leaf-based Eclipse Sportback. However, one glaring omission remains: the Montero.

The reborn off-roader premieres next week with both the Pajero and Montero names, depending on the market. While a recent report made it seem like Mitsubishi will bring its body-on-frame SUV to the United States by the end of the decade, it’s not a done deal. The company now says it still hasn't decided whether to bring the fabled nameplate to the U.S.

That comes as a surprise since you’d think relaunching the Montero in America would be a no-brainer. We’re still holding out hope it’ll happen, given that dealers saw it behind closed doors at a private meeting in Chicago in early June. Around 180 retailers got a preview of the three-row SUV, which is apparently much larger than the Outlander.

2027 Mitsubishi Pajero teaser Photos by: Mitsubishi 2027 Mitsubishi Pajero teaser

Predictably, the resurrected Montero is said to have boxy styling but without signature traits like the side-hinged rear door with a spare wheel attached. Instead, it’ll have a regular tailgate like most SUVs have these days. As seen in our rendering and the official teasers, it’ll have vertical headlights with a light bar bisected by the company logo. At the rear, it’s said to have T-shaped taillights.

Little else is known about the new Montero, but all signs point to Mitsubishi using the Triton midsize pickup as the design foundation for its resurrected SUV. How much of the truck’s underpinnings it will inherit is unclear, as some reports suggest it will have more in common with the next-generation Frontier instead.

Whatever the case may be, the Montero is claimed to have a nicer interior than a truck, with some dealers saying it’ll have a “premium and modern” cabin. Mitsubishi has given us a taste of the spacious interior by showing its dedicated off-road screen as a throwback to the Multi Meter used by the early generations.

The wraps are coming off a week from today. Following its September 2 world premiere, the Montero/Pajero will be followed by other rugged SUVs. Mitsubishi intends to turn the long-running nameplate into a series of models, and a recent teaser suggested that two smaller vehicles are in the works.

New Mitsubishi Pajero teasers 6 Source: Mitsubishi

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Mitsubishi would be leaving money on the table by keeping the Montero away from the U.S. The American appetite for rugged, three-row SUVs remains strong, and reviving a name with this much history could give Mitsubishi a halo product it desperately needs. The fact that roughly 180 dealers reportedly got a private look at the SUV suggests there is at least some interest within the retail network, too.

Of course, bringing the Montero to America would require more than simply gauging dealer enthusiasm. Mitsubishi would need to make a strong business case for homologating and selling the SUV here, especially as the brand works to expand its lineup without spreading itself too thin. Still, if the finished product lives up to the hype and offers genuine off-road capability in a package that feels sufficiently upscale, we’d have a hard time understanding why Mitsubishi wouldn’t give the U.S. another shot at the Montero.

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