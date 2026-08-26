The Porsche 911 Challenge Is An Entry-Level $275,000 Race Car

The new 911 Challenge becomes Porsche's most affordable race car.

It's based on the road-going 911 GT3 and borrows its flat-six, chassis, and gearbox.

To cut weight, it deletes the airbags, carpeting, and insulation.

With the Cayman sadly out of the picture for now, Porsche is filling the void in its race car lineup with new track-only derivatives of the 911. We recently saw the $375,500 911 GT4 R replace its 718-based predecessor, and now the 911 Challenge, priced at a much lower $275,000, becomes the entry-level model in the motorsport portfolio.

While the 911 GT4 R uses the Cup race car’s engine, its more affordable sibling borrows the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six from the road-going GT3. The engine revs to the same screaming 9,000 rpm but produces slightly more power, with 508 hp. Torque is also up a bit, rising to 347 lb-ft (470 Nm).

The chassis and seven-speed PDK are also borrowed from the street-legal GT3, but that’s pretty much where the similarities end. Porsche strips down the 911 Challenge’s interior by removing the airbags, passenger seat, trim, sound insulation, and floor mats to shave off weight. Thankfully, the air conditioning stays.

2027 Porsche 911 Challenge Photo by: Porsche

It then installs a modified steering wheel adapted from the GT3 RS, with paddles that allow for manual shifting. There’s also a welded-in roll cage, a fire-extinguishing system, and an adjustable racing bucket seat with a six-point harness. On the outside, the rear wing is four-way adjustable, while the front hood comes with quick-release fasteners. Porsche also adds a rain light and an integrated air jack.

Deleting some of the road car’s features and adding motorsport-specific equipment results in a curb weight in the same ballpark as a standard 911 GT3. Porsche quotes 3,197 pounds (1,450 kilograms), but that figure includes 40 lbs (18 kg) of ballast on the passenger side. Additionally, the listed weight accounts for the skinny transport tires.

Not only is it around $100,000 cheaper than the 911 GT4 R we mentioned earlier, but Porsche claims the new Challenge also has lower running costs. At a $275,000 sticker price, it's only about $37,000 more expensive than the road-legal GT3, assuming you can find one at MSRP. It’s eligible to compete in a variety of one-make series around the world and will race in the 2027 season.

2027 Porsche 911 Challenge 12 Source: Porsche

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: The 911 Challenge makes a compelling case for itself by bringing genuine Porsche motorsport hardware to a much lower price point. At $275,000, it’s still far from affordable in the conventional sense. Still, compared with the GT4 R, the new entry-level race car looks like a relatively accessible way into Porsche’s customer racing program.

Borrowing so much from the GT3 should also make it a familiar proposition for drivers already accustomed to the road car’s engine and transmission. With lower running costs and eligibility for one-make series, it should appeal to racers who want a purpose-built Porsche without stepping all the way up to the considerably more expensive 911 race cars.

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