Only 100: 602-HP Callaway–Waldoch 2026 Silverado Launch Edition

Callaway and Waldoch will build 100 Launch Edition Chevrolet Silverado 1500s.

Callaway's SC602 upgrades the 6.2-liter L87 V8 to 602 horsepower and 560 lb-ft via a 2650cc Roots supercharger.

Trucks are dealer-orderable with 3-year/36,000-mile supplementary warranties.

Callaway Cars and Waldoch Crafts are sending the current Silverado 1500 out with a bang, building just 100 examples of the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado Launch Edition that dealers can order like any other truck.

The project pairs Callaway's supercharged SC602 package with Waldoch's styling and suspension work on a 2026 Silverado 1500 RST with the 6.2-liter V8, arriving as the outgoing truck wraps up its final model year ahead of the redesigned 2027 lineup.

Gallery: Callaway Waldoch 2026 Chevrolet Silverado Launch Edition 6 Source: Callaway

The Launch Edition is the first product of a new tie-up between two family-run outfits that have been building specialty vehicles since the 1970s, with Callaway based in Old Lyme, Connecticut, and Waldoch operating out of Forest Lake, Minnesota.

Both are now led by the founders' children, and the truck is meant as the opening chapter in a longer collaboration rather than a one-off branding exercise.

Callaway Performance Package And Waldoch Design

Each truck starts as a 2026 Silverado 1500 RST with the 6.2-liter L87 V8 from Waldoch's bailment pool, even though the trim normally offers several engines.

Callaway bolts on its TripleCooled 2650cc Roots-type supercharger as part of the SC602 package, lifting output to 602 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque and putting this truck in the mix with other high-output, factory-adjacent pickups such as the 900-horsepower Ford F-150 Raptor R engine specs.

Waldoch gives the Launch Edition a lowered performance suspension, Callaway-Waldoch 22-inch lightweight alloy wheels, and color-keyed rocker extensions to separate it from a showroom RST while keeping the look cohesive.

Buyers keep factory backing, since every truck carries a 3-year/36,000-mile supplementary warranty from both Callaway and Waldoch alongside GM's original coverage.

Waldoch Callaway 2026 Chevrolet Silverado Launch Edition Photo by: Callaway

Production Numbers, Colors, Pricing, And How To Order

Production is capped at 100 serialized units, each with interior and underhood plaques plus documentation from both companies, and buyers can pick from Summit White, Black, Sterling Gray Metallic, or White Sands.

The Launch Edition is available to order now through participating Chevrolet dealers, with pricing starting in the mid-$90,000 range and builds scheduled to begin later in 2026, so buyers work through an authorized dealer instead of arranging a standalone tuner build.

That late timing turns the Launch Edition into a numbered farewell for the current Silverado generation, just as Chevrolet reshapes trims for 2027 and GM's next full-size trucks adopt a new structure also outlined in the 2027 GMC Sierra 1500 engine and trim details.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: The Callaway-Waldoch Silverado Launch Edition looks less like a marketing toy and more like a real dealer-orderable performance option, giving buyers a finished, warrantied truck instead of chasing separate tuners.

It mainly targets shoppers who want strong power and bespoke looks with dealer support, and it will be worth watching whether these 100 trucks spark a recurring program on the next-generation Silverado or stay a one-year send-off for the outgoing model.

Source: Callaway–Waldoch

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