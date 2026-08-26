You Can Buy The Mini That Beat Everyone In Monte Carlo, Sort Of

1965 Victory Edition copies Timo Mäkinen's 1965 Monte Carlo livery and heritage trim but skips any rally hardware.

It is offered on Cooper S, John Cooper Works, and John Cooper Works Electric; the JCW Electric makes 258 hp.

US pricing for the two door JCW starts $46,220, with a global rollout from March 2026.

Mini is pulling Timo Mäkinen's 1965 Monte Carlo Rally win out of the history books and parking it back in showrooms. The 1965 Victory Edition wears Chili Red paint, a Glazed White roof stripe, and race number 52, the same look that carried Mäkinen and co driver Paul Easter to victory after Mini's 1964 win.

Globally the package is available on the Mini Cooper S, the Mini John Cooper Works, and the all electric Mini John Cooper Works Electric, so the same story plays across gas and battery power even if not every market gets all three. In the United States it comes as a John Cooper Works 3 Door special edition, priced above the standard JCW two door hatch.

Gallery: Mini 1965 John Cooper Works Victory Edition 9 Source: Mini

1965 Victory Edition Design Cues

The Chili Red body, Glazed White roof and mirror caps, and the stripe that runs from hood to roof to tail are taken straight from the winning Cooper S, including number 52 on the doors. Exterior trim and badges nod to the original AJB 44B registration plate from the 1965 Monte Carlo winner, while a 1965 script on the C pillar, edition specific hub caps, valve caps, and 18 inch wheels mark it out from a regular Cooper S or JCW.

Inside, 1965 lettering appears on the entry sills and a dedication on the driver's door calls back to the rally car. It is a heritage package built around trim and badging rather than a mechanical overhaul, so the go kart feel matches the current Mini lineup.

Three Drivetrains, No Rally Hardware Added

The Mini Cooper S uses a TwinPower Turbo 2.0 liter four cylinder with around 204 hp, while the John Cooper Works version rises to roughly 231 hp. The John Cooper Works Electric tops the trio at 258 hp, making it the quickest on paper while producing no tailpipe emissions.

None of the three gains rally style upgrades such as unique suspension tuning, a limited slip differential, or shorter gearing, and the US car is limited to a two door John Cooper Works hatchback with a higher sticker than the regular JCW two door. Anyone who wants a Mini with actual off road focus still needs to look at something like the Countryman special edition built for off road toughness instead.

Staggered 2026 Launch, With A Canada Cap

Mini slots the 1965 Victory Edition into its 2026 range with staggered market launches rather than one global on sale date, so European, North American, and Asian markets add it on their own schedules with local pricing.

What do you think?

Canada takes a tighter approach, limiting the 1965 Victory Edition to 45 units nationwide, all based on the Mini John Cooper Works 3 Door and directly tied to the AJB 44B rally car that inspired the broader series.

Motor1's Take: This is a straight heritage play that sells history and visuals rather than new chassis parts or rally hardware, which suits buyers who want the story on a modern Mini more than a homologation special. If you care most about looks or future collectibility, the 1965 Victory Edition hits the mark. If you want real rally capable hardware, you still need to look elsewhere.

Source: Mini

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