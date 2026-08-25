The 2027 Chevy Traverse High Country Gets A More Upscale Makeover

High Country trim revised for the 2027 Chevrolet Traverse lineup.

New exterior features include 22-inch wheels, new badging, and stain accents.

The 2027 Chevy Traverse High Country enters production this September.

Chevrolet wants to bring a more sophisticated feel to the Traverse lineup. That means reworking the High Country trim, with a new-and-improved version arriving on the 2027 Traverse with fresh styling upgrades and new tech.

The timing is perfect, too. According to Chevy, Traverse sales are way up in 2026. That's after an already successful 2025 launch following the vehicle's redesign. Adding a new High Country allows buyers a pricier option at the top end of the Traverse trim walk.

2027 Chevrolet Traverse High Country Photo by: Chevrolet

The High Country Gets A New Look

For 2027, High Country models receive a fresh badge design on the front doors and rear liftgate. There's a Tritan Satin finish applied to the grille and around the headlights. Finally, a set of 22-inch gloss-black and machined-face aluminum wheels rounds out the exterior upgrades.

Inside, Traverse High Country models feature upgraded seat trim material, real wood accents, and debossed headrests. There's also a new interior camera offered on all 2027 Traverse models, but it's standard on both the RS and High Country.

You can use the camera system to check on your children (or fur babies) in the second and third rows. There's a Surround Vision Recorder system that captures footage while you're motoring along, and a Security Recording system to keep an eye on things when you're not.

Photo by: Chevrolet

When Can You Buy One?

Chevrolet says production of the 2027 Traverse High Country is scheduled to begin in September. The company hasn't announced pricing yet, so we'll have to wait a little longer to find out exactly how much the new top-spec model will cost.

What do you think?

Considering where the Traverse sits in Chevrolet's lineup and the additional equipment included with the High Country, a starting price in the low-$60,000 range seems like a reasonable expectation. We'll know for sure once Chevy releases the official numbers.

Motor1's Take: Traverse buyers will likely still flock to the middle trims, as they represent the best value in the lineup. Still, when a vehicle like this is selling as well as it is, adding more features to upper trims is a smart move. Still, $60,000 is big bucks for any mid-size three-row crossover.

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