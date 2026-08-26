New Jersey Woman Starts Up Toyota RAV4. Then It Rains: ‘Never In My Life Have I Seen This’

Cars are supposed to be able to withstand plenty of conditions. From abnormally sunny days to torrential downpours to swaying gusts of wind—you’d expect a two-ton vehicle to hold its own.

But it turns out that they might not be able to withstand those conditions as well as you’d think and may require some manual maintenance to ward off long-term wear.

This Toyota driver figured that out the hard way.

2021 Toyota RAV4: Why Is It Leaking?

In a viral video with more than 1.2 million views, content creator Sheila (@foodiegobody) deviated from her usual food content to complain about something happening with her 2021 Toyota RAV4.

In the clip, you see her get out of the driver’s side seat and walk over to the passenger’s side in the back, where she opens the door and pulls out the bottom trim. Water immediately starts pouring out of the door, and it's not just a little bit; it would fill several buckets.

“Toyota, you have 24hrs to reply!” the text overlay on the clip reads.

In the caption, Sheila explained that she drives a 2021 RAV4, which she bought brand new, but when it rains, water collects in the passenger-side back door.

“I have to drain it... it's crazy!” she added in the caption.

Motor1 contacted story subjects. We will update this story if they respond.

How Does Water Get In The Door?

There being some water in your car door is normal. Window and door seals aren't completely watertight, so when it rains or you go through a car wash, some water can slip into the door. Cars.com explains that it’s supposed to flow right back out through small holes along the bottom.

It only becomes a problem when the water that gets in can’t get out.

According to SlashGear, many car doors have a wet side and a dry side separated by a vapor barrier. The wet side directs water toward the drains. The dry side protects the interior panel and parts like the speakers, window motor, wiring, switches, and sensors.

Over time, those tiny drain holes can get clogged with dirt, road debris, or rust. Even a poorly applied rustproofing treatment can accidentally cover them. The problem is, when water sits against a car’s steel door, it can cause corrosion, bubbling paint, and rust. Plus, water that reaches the cabin can leave the carpet wet enough to develop mildew or mold.

Gallery: 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime: First Drive 15

How To Drain Water From A Car Door

Clearing a clogged drain is usually pretty simple. You typically don't need to take the entire door apart. Here’s what to do instead, according to SlashGear:

Find the drains. Open the door and look along the bottom edge for small holes or rubber covers. Their exact number and location depend on the vehicle. If you have to look up from underneath the door, wear safety glasses. Clear the opening. Gently push a bamboo skewer or another narrow wooden tool into the hole to break up the debris. Metal can scratch the paint and give rust another place to cling to. Let it drain. Once the blockage is removed, the trapped water should start pouring out. Use compressed air or a carefully aimed stream of water to help flush out whatever is left. If the hole has a rubber cover, put it back after the water drains. Check the other holes. And if the door keeps filling after all of them are clear, check the window and door seals for damage.

This doesn't have to become a weekly thing. Instead, Cars.com recommends a quarterly or yearly check, depending on the climate of where you live.

'This Is Normal And People Don't Like To Read Manuals'

Some people had helpful things to add, while others were all jokes.

“Toyota service Advisor, this is normal and people don't like to read manuals. between the sunroof drains and car windows can't be 100% sealed as the water needs to go somewhere. if you have a sunroof, you should be clearing out the top drains every 6 months to yearly to avoid them getting clogged and water getting into the vehicle,” a top comment read.

“God forbid your cars gotta take a piss too,” a person said.

What do you think?

“It’s okay girl, I too haven’t read my cars 500 page manual with words the print size of -2.5,” a second wrote.

“YAY! Your Toyota’s water broke! A new baby RAV4 is gonna be delivered!” another joked.

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