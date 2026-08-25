Toyota Corolla 60th Anniversary Editions: US vs Europe

US 2027 Corolla 60th Anniversary Special Edition is capped at 2,500 units, deliveries early 2027.

Europe gets 60th Anniversary trims for Hatchback, Touring Sports and Sedan without a production cap, deliveries late October 2026.

Toyota positions the US edition as a limited collector's variant, while Europe gets broader, immediately available.

Toyota has built more than 57 million Corollas since 1966, and the badge is still strong enough to earn a 60th birthday party in the United States and Europe. The 2027 Corolla 60th Anniversary Special Edition joins the US lineup, while Europe gets three 60th Anniversary trims across the Hatchback, Touring Sports and Sedan.

2027 Toyota Corolla 60th Anniversary Special Edition Photo by: Toyota

2027 Toyota Corolla 60th Anniversary Special Edition For The US

American buyers get the limited run. The 2027 Toyota Corolla 60th Anniversary Special Edition is capped at 2,500 units, built off the SE Hybrid grade, with deliveries planned for early 2027.

The focus is on looks rather than hardware. Exclusive 18-inch machined black alloy wheels and special badging set it apart from a regular SE Hybrid on the lot. Toyota has already priced the wider 2027 Corolla lineup in the US, starting at $23,325 for the LE, but will announce 60th Anniversary pricing closer to launch.

The small production run is intentional. Toyota sells hundreds of thousands of Corollas in the US each year, so 2,500 cars is a tiny slice of the total. Canada gets only 250 units, so across North America the anniversary car works as a reward for loyal owners and a marketing hook more than a volume model.

Gallery: Toyota Corolla 60th Anniversary 2026 (Europe) 9 Source: Toyota

Corolla 60th Anniversary Hatchback, Touring Sports And Sedan For Europe

Europe gets the opposite strategy, with no production cap. Toyota's European arm says the 60th Anniversary Hatchback, Touring Sports and Sedan are open for orders now, with first deliveries due at the end of October 2026.

Styling does most of the talking. The Hatchback and Touring Sports wear a Boreal Blue metallic bi-tone finish with a contrasting Night Sky Black roof and pillars, a color mix reserved for these trims. The Sedan instead uses a Lunar Sky Blue shade with exterior details that echo the hatchback and wagon.

Power comes from two familiar hybrid setups, a 1.8-liter rated at 140 PS (138 hp) or a 2.0-liter at 178 PS (176 hp), paired with commemorative badging, specific wheels and extra equipment over standard trims. Inside, the 12.3-inch digital driver display and 10.5-inch touchscreen carry over, so the cars feel like dressed up versions of the existing range.

What do you think?

The split strategy shows how Toyota reads its two biggest compact markets. Europe gets breadth and quick delivery, while the US gets exclusivity and a wait. For American shoppers looking at the 2027 lineup, the anniversary car is the collector flavor sitting above the regular hybrid range.

Motor1's Take: Toyota is running two plays from one birthday: a scarce, halo-style hybrid for North America and a broad, order-now lineup for Europe. If the US car pulls resale premiums or the European range sells quickly, expect this regional limited-edition approach to show up on more future Toyotas.

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