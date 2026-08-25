Man Gets Intoxalock Breathalyzer After DUI. Then He Tries To Use It In 90-Degree Heat: ‘They Put A Camera In There Too?!?’

Feeling sorry for a driver who's been pinched for a DUI feels like kind of a reach, but a viral TikTok clip does pretty well at generating some empathy for a frustrated driver.

We’re led to believe that because of extreme heat, a sensitive alcohol monitoring device leaves him with a vehicle that's basically inoperable.

The clip from creator The Glob Father (@theglobfather420) catches him seemingly several minutes into an unsuccessful battle with an Intoxalock unit that he says is giving him repeated “invalid” readings, though they should come up as free of any alcohol.

The poor performance of the unit is tougher to take given that the user says he has to pay $120 a month to have it operating on his vehicle.

“I pay $60 every two weeks … I get it, I drank and [expletive] drove, but you're [expletive] playing games with me right now,” he said in the clip that's been viewed more than 6.3 million times. “It should say pass because I don't drink.”

‘Invalid’ Doesn’t Mean Drunk Driver

As aggravating as the scene looks, there is an important distinction buried in the device's vocabulary. An “invalid” reading does not necessarily mean the Intoxalock detected alcohol on the driver's breath. According to the company's own troubleshooting materials, a failed test and an invalid sample are two very different things.

A failed test means the submitted breath sample met or exceeded the alcohol threshold set for the device. An invalid breath sample, however, can be triggered when the temperature of the sample falls outside of the unit's acceptable range.

That doesn't prove that the 90°F weather mentioned in the video was responsible for what happened, but it does make the driver's frustration a little easier to understand. The machine apparently wasn't telling him he was drunk but just that for one reason or another it didn't like the sample he was providing.

Breath temperature apparently isn't the only thing that can trip up the process. Intoxalock has said samples can also be rejected if the user doesn't provide enough pressure, blows too softly or too hard, or fails to maintain the required breathing pattern long enough for the device to register a valid test.

That makes one of the driver's exasperated questions sound less ridiculous than at first appears. “Invalid for what, bro?” he asked incredulously. “Because I’m running out of [expletive] breath?”

What we learn from all this is that using an ignition interlock requires more than simply being sober. The driver also has to give the machine the kind of sample it expects, which involves using the right amount of breath and the proper breathing sequence that's long enough for the unit to accept it.

There's an added Big Brother layer exposed in the clip, which we discover as the driver repeatedly rants at a camera mounted near the windshield that we assume is paired with the Intoxalock system. Depending on the jurisdiction, cameras can be required to verify that the person providing the breath sample is actually the driver.

Intoxalock says those systems can take photographs when a test is requested or submitted, when the vehicle starts, or when certain violations occur. The company says the camera does not continuously record video.

All of that means the routine to get the car moving can require considerably more than a quick puff into a tube. Drivers have to provide the sample correctly, wait for the device to accept it, and, in some cases, have the system verify who was sitting behind the wheel when the sample was given.

In an email to Motor1, Intoxalock said, "The TikTok clip appears to show an invalid sample, which is often related to improper breathing technique. We have a how-to video that walks drivers through how to properly provide a breath sample, send several emails to walk our customers through device usage and our service center technicians go over this shortly after installation."

The company states that its mission is to "help people move forward and drive responsibly." In the TikToker's case, the company notes that the user states "that Intoxalock has helped him work to rebuild his license (3-point license reference) and regain his driving privileges."

It continues, "It's also worth noting the broader impact of ignition interlock technology. NTHSA states that one person dies every 44 minutes because of a drunk driving crash. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), in-car breathalyzers have stopped more than 5.7 million drunk driving attempts nationally since 2006. Research shows that interlocks reduce recidivism, making drivers up to 75% less likely to reoffend than those without a device. Furthermore, states maximizing IID usage across all DUI offenses have seen up to 26% fewer fatal crashes."

Gallery: Refuse a breath test during DUI stop? It's now OK in Kansas

'I've Had This Same Melt Down Before'

The clip’s comments section quickly turned into a second trial of sorts, with viewers debating what the presence of an ignition interlock suggested about the driver's DUI history.

“You don’t get one of those for just driving drunk once,” one commenter wrote. Others pushed back with stories of their own. Some said they had received an interlock after a first DUI, while others said they had multiple offenses and never had to use one.

“Depends on the state” became a recurring response, creating an important legal nuance. Ignition-interlock requirements vary widely by jurisdiction and can depend on the offense, the driver’s blood-alcohol level, whether a breath test was refused, and whatever conditions are imposed by a court or licensing agency.

The equipment visible in the clip does not tell us whether this driver has one DUI or several. What the video does show pretty convincingly is how frustrating life with one of these devices can become when things aren’t working smoothly.

What do you think?

The creator doesn’t exactly ask viewers to excuse the behavior that landed him there. In fact, he acknowledges it bluntly and says he’s sober now. But he’s also paying for the equipment that, on a 90° day, won’t let him get on with his life.

Motor1 has contacted the creator via TikTok direct message and commented on the post. This story will be updated if he responds.

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