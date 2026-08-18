Mini Rooftop Edition Turns Its Signature Contrast Roof On Its Head

The Breakdown Rooftop Edition flips Mini’s classic body-and-roof pairing, swapping Indigo Sunset Blue and Melting Silver III on Cooper S hatchbacks.

US prices: Cooper S 2 Door $39,995 and Cooper S 4 Door $40,995, each before a $1,350 destination charge.

Production starts September 2026 with US arrivals in October 2026; it's the fifth of eight Icon Drops.

The Mini Rooftop Edition does not add power, aero, or wild stripes. It goes after something more sacred to Mini fans, the contrast roof. For 2026, the US-market Cooper S Rooftop Edition inverts the usual body-and-roof color split as part of Mini’s Icon Drops anniversary campaign.

The Rooftop Edition is a design-led special based on the Cooper S 2 Door and 4 Door hatchbacks for the US, using the familiar turbocharged four-cylinder engine and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. There are no performance upgrades, so the story here is the mirrored paint and trim treatment instead of new hardware.

Mini takes two metallic colors, Indigo Sunset Blue and Melting Silver III, and lets them trade places between body and roof. One spec pairs an Indigo Sunset Blue body with a Melting Silver III roof and mirror caps, while the other reverses that combo so the darker color lives on top. Both feature Piano Black exterior trim and 17-inch U-Spoke Grey wheels to frame the flipped contrast idea.

Inside, the Rooftop Edition sticks with the latest Cooper S minimalist cabin but layers in John Cooper Works sport seats with Mini badges on the backrests, plus black Vescin upholstery with contrast stitching and blue trim accents.

Gallery: Mini Rooftop Edition 2026 18 Source: Mini

Pricing, Equipment, And Timing

For US buyers, the Mini Rooftop Edition is priced at $39,995 for the Cooper S 2 Door and $40,995 for the Cooper S 4 Door, both before a $1,350 destination charge. The Rooftop Edition content itself is described as a $1,595 package layered on top of the Iconic Trim, Comfort Package Plus, Favoured Style package, and other options totaling more than $4,100 in bundled gear.

Equipment highlights include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, augmented reality navigation, Parking Assist Plus, wireless smartphone charging, and Harman Kardon premium audio, all baked into the spec rather than pieced together à la carte.

What do you think?

Production of the Mini Rooftop Edition is scheduled to start in September 2026, with US dealer arrivals expected in October 2026, making it the fifth of eight limited Icon Drops planned for the year and part of Mini’s 25th anniversary celebration for the modern Cooper in America. Mini is leaning into a sneaker-drop playbook here, using short-run themes like the Rooftop Edition to keep Cooper S hatchbacks feeling collectible without touching their core mechanical formula.

Motor1's Take: This is a tiny change with outsized appeal that roof nerds and buyers who want something that reads like a custom order will love, while everyone else may treat it as an optional styling exercise that lives or dies on how collectible these Icon Drops really become.

Source: Mini

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