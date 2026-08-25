How Much Car Can I Actually Afford? Here's A Simple Way To Figure It Out

Buying a car is one of those things that's incredibly easy to overthink—and somehow even easier to overspend on.

Walk into a dealership, and you can quickly find yourself looking at a car that's $10,000, $20,000, or even $30,000 more than what you originally planned to spend. Then comes the monthly-payment conversation.

"It's only $75 more a month."

That's how people end up driving home in a car they can't really afford.

So, how much car should you actually buy? There's no single magic number that works for everyone, but there are a few simple rules that can help you figure out where your budget should be before you start shopping.

Don't Start With The Monthly Payment

The first mistake is shopping by monthly payment.

A dealer can make almost any car fit almost any monthly budget by extending the loan term. A $45,000 car financed for 84 months can have a surprisingly manageable payment compared with the same car financed for 48 or 60 months.

That doesn't make the car affordable. It just means you're paying for it longer.

The total purchase price, interest rate, down payment, taxes and fees all matter. So does how much you're already spending on housing, insurance, food, utilities and everything else.

The monthly payment is important. It just shouldn't be the first number you look at.

The 20/4/10 Rule

One popular guideline is the 20/4/10 rule. The idea is pretty simple:

Put at least 20 percent down.

Finance the car for no more than four years.

Keep your total transportation costs below 10 percent of your gross monthly income.

That last part includes more than the loan payment. Fuel, insurance, maintenance and other ownership costs count, too.

For example, someone earning $100,000 a year makes roughly $8,333 per month before taxes. Ten percent of that is about $833.

That doesn't mean they should spend $833 every month on a car payment. Their insurance, fuel, and maintenance need to come out of that number, too.

And while the 20/4/10 rule is a useful starting point, it's not a law. Someone with a paid-off house and very few other expenses may comfortably spend more. Someone with significant student loans, rent, or other financial obligations may need to spend considerably less.

A Better Question: What Can You Afford Without Feeling It?

There's another way to think about the problem. Instead of asking, "What's the biggest car I can get approved for?" ask:

"What car payment could I make every month without changing the rest of my life?"

That's a much better measure of affordability.

If a $700 payment means you have to stop saving for retirement, skip vacations, worry about an unexpected repair bill, or put everyday purchases on a credit card, the car isn't really affordable.

A car should be part of your budget—not the thing your entire budget revolves around.

Don't Forget The Stuff That Comes With The Car

The sticker price is only part of the cost.

A $35,000 car with cheap insurance and excellent fuel economy could ultimately cost less to own than a $30,000 performance car with expensive insurance, premium fuel requirements and costly tires.

And then there's depreciation.

Some vehicles lose value much faster than others. That's money you'll eventually pay for whether you finance the car or lease it.

Before buying, it's worth estimating:

Car payment

Insurance

Fuel/charging

Maintenance

Registration

Parking

Expected repairs

That's your real monthly transportation cost.

How Much Should You Spend Based On Your Income?

There's no perfect formula, but a rough framework can help.

Someone making $50,000 a year probably shouldn't be shopping for a $50,000 vehicle simply because a lender is willing to approve the loan.

Likewise, someone making $150,000 doesn't necessarily need to spend $60,000 on a car.

A reasonable target for many buyers is to keep the purchase price somewhere around **20 to 30 percent of annual gross income**, although individual circumstances can push that number considerably higher or lower.

So, as a very rough starting point:

Annual Income Rough Vehicle Budget $40,000 $8,000—$12,000 $60,000 $12,000—$18,000 $80,000 $16,000—$24,000 $100,000 $20,000—$30,000 $125,000 $25,000—$37,500 $150,000 $30,000—$45,000

These aren't hard limits. They're simply a way to sanity-check your expectations before you start shopping.

And yes, that means someone making $80,000 might be better off looking at a $25,000 car instead of automatically assuming they can afford a $50,000 SUV.

Companies like Carvana offer handy car payment calculators to help you estimate your monthly payments.

What About Financing For Six Or Seven Years?

Long loans have become increasingly common because they make expensive cars appear more affordable. The problem is that the lower payment comes with a tradeoff: more interest and more time owing money on the vehicle.

A seven-year loan also increases the chances that you'll still owe thousands of dollars when you're ready to sell or trade the car. That's especially painful if the vehicle depreciates quickly.

A longer loan isn't automatically a bad idea, but using an 84-month loan simply to make a car fit your budget is a pretty good sign that the car may be too expensive.

What If You Have A Trade-In?

This is where things can get complicated. A trade-in can dramatically reduce the amount you need to finance—but only if you actually have equity in the vehicle.

If your car is worth $30,000 and you owe $25,000, you've got roughly $5,000 in equity. If it's worth $25,000 and you owe $30,000, you're $5,000 underwater.

That negative equity doesn't magically disappear when you trade the car. It can get rolled into the next loan, which means you're effectively financing part of your old car along with the new one.

That's one of the easiest ways to get stuck in a cycle of increasingly expensive car payments.

The Internet Has A Pretty Simple Answer: Buy Less Car

If you're still trying to figure out how much car you can afford, Reddit has a surprisingly consistent answer: probably less than the bank says you can afford.

In one r/personalfinance discussion, a 23-year-old earning $40,000 a year asked whether spending $15,000 on a car was reasonable. The responses weren't focused solely on the purchase price. Commenters pointed out that draining savings for a car isn't necessarily a good idea and that money might be better directed toward retirement accounts and an emergency fund.

There's also a recurring theme of using income as a rough guide. In a thread from someone making $33,000 a year, one commenter suggested keeping the vehicle around 25 percent of annual income—roughly $8,250 in that case. Others pointed out that the real cost goes beyond the purchase price, with insurance, maintenance, and financing all eating into the budget.

That doesn't mean Reddit's rules are necessarily the right rules for everyone. But the broader point is useful: Don't figure out how much car you can afford by asking a lender. Figure it out by looking at how much money you actually have left after taking care of everything else.

And if buying the car means stopping retirement contributions, wiping out your emergency fund or stretching the loan to seven years, Reddit's answer is probably going to be the same:

Buy a cheaper car.

The Bottom Line

The best car budget isn't the biggest one a bank will approve. It's the one that lets you own the car without the car owning you.

Before heading to the dealership, figure out what you can comfortably spend, account for insurance and fuel, and decide how much you're willing to put down. Then shop within that number.

What do you think?

And if the only way to make the payment work is stretching the loan to seven years, rolling negative equity into the deal, or convincing yourself that an extra $100 a month “isn't that much,” it's probably time to look at a cheaper car.

Because the best car isn't necessarily the one you can technically afford. It's the one you can afford and still enjoy everything else you want to do with your money.

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