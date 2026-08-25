Are Take 5 Oil Changes Really That Fast?

If you've ever pulled into a Take 5 Oil Change, you might wonder how the company can change your oil, replace the filter, check your fluids, and send you back onto the road in roughly 10 minutes.

It's not because the technicians are skipping the important stuff. The entire business was designed around making an oil change as efficient as possible.

Take 5 pioneered its stay-in-your-car oil change model, and its current process is built around eliminating many of the time-consuming steps associated with a traditional service visit.

You Don't Even Have To Get Out Of The Car

The biggest difference is obvious the moment you arrive.

Instead of parking your car and walking into a waiting room, you drive directly into a service bay and stay behind the wheel. Take 5 doesn't require an appointment, either. ([Take 5 Oil Change][2])

That might sound like a small change, but it removes several potential delays from the process.

There's no:

Checking in at a service counter

Waiting for a service advisor

Finding a place to sit

Walking back to your vehicle

Waiting for the technician to finish another job

Once the vehicle is in the bay, the work can begin immediately.

The Technicians Work At The Same Time

This is where the real speed comes from.

Take 5's service bays are designed around multiple technicians performing different tasks during the same visit. The company describes its operation as a highly efficient, standardized process in which technicians perform choreographed tasks at specific service points.

In other words, it's not one mechanic doing everything from beginning to end.

While one technician is dealing with the oil and filter, other parts of the process can happen simultaneously. That keeps the car moving through the bay instead of creating a long sequence of one-after-another jobs.

It's essentially an assembly line for routine maintenance.

The Car Doesn't Have To Leave The Bay

A conventional repair shop can lose a surprising amount of time simply moving cars around.

A vehicle might have to be pulled into a bay, lifted, moved outside, parked, and eventually brought back in. Take 5's drive-through setup is designed to minimize that.

You pull in, the technicians work on the vehicle, and you drive straight out when they're finished. Take 5 says most oil changes take about 10 minutes, although additional services can add time.

The Oil Change Itself Isn't A Complicated Job

An oil change is one of the simpler maintenance procedures on a modern car.

The basic job involves draining the old engine oil, replacing the oil filter, and adding the correct amount of fresh oil. Take 5 also checks tire pressure and tops off certain fluids as part of its service.

The trick isn't finding a revolutionary way to change oil. It's organizing all of those familiar tasks so they happen quickly and consistently.

Take 5 isn't necessarily making the mechanical procedure dramatically faster. It's making everything surrounding the procedure more efficient.

Take 5 Has Been Doing This For Decades

The fast-service concept isn't something Take 5 came up with recently.

The company traces its roots to 1984, while its stay-in-your-car model was introduced in the 1990s. Take 5's original concept included shallow pits, drive-through oil changes, and synchronized service.

That means the company has had decades to refine the process.

Today, Take 5 has grown into a nationwide operation, with more than 1,300 locations according to a 2026 company announcement.

So, Is A 10-Minute Oil Change Actually Possible?

Yes—but there's an important caveat.

Take 5's advertised 10-minute figure is an average, not a guarantee that every vehicle will be finished in exactly 10 minutes.

The company says most oil changes take about 10 minutes, while additional maintenance services can take longer.

Traffic at the shop, the vehicle you're driving, the oil you're using, additional services, and other factors can all affect the total visit.

Still, the fact that a full oil and filter change can routinely be completed in around 10 minutes isn't particularly mysterious.

Take 5 has essentially turned an oil change into a pit-stop operation.

Customers Have Plenty To Say About Take 5

Take 5's speed hasn't gone unnoticed on Reddit. Drivers frequently mention how quickly they can get in and out, while others debate whether that speed comes at the expense of quality.

One of the more relevant discussions is a 2022 thread on r/AskCarGuys titled "Thoughts on Take 5 oil change?" The original poster was looking for opinions before trying the service, and several commenters specifically mentioned using quick-lube shops when they're pressed for time. One commenter said they use places like Take 5 "when I'm in a time crunch," while another praised the service for being much quicker than waiting at a dealership.

In a recent AMA from 2026, a former Take 5 employee answers questions related to the service. The employee says he was encouraged to upsell customers on certain services, while also noting the overall convenience of Take 5 compared to competitors like Quick Lube.

Of course, Reddit isn't exactly a scientific survey of Take 5 customers. There are also plenty of negative experiences on the site, including reports of loose drain plugs, leaks, overfilled engines, and other problems.

It's More About Efficiency Than Speed

The next time you see someone pull into a Take 5 and leave a few minutes later, there's no secret shortcut happening underneath the hood.

The company has simply removed as much wasted time from the process as possible.

Stay in the car. Don't make an appointment. Start working immediately. Have multiple technicians handle different tasks. Keep the vehicle moving through the bay.

What do you think?

That's the formula.

And considering how many drivers put off routine maintenance because they don't want to spend an hour at a repair shop, there's a good reason the model has become so popular.

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