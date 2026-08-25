Hyundai Literally Raises The Roof With New High-End Palisade

Hyundai luxes up its largest SUV with a High Roof trim level in Korea.

The roof is raised by 9.4 inches for a more spacious, luxurious interior.

The Palisade High Roof gets a 21.4-inch screen, pop-out reading lights, and more.

For decades, luxury sedans were the default choice for those who wanted to be chauffeured while relaxing in the back seats or doing business on the go. However, high-end minivans have been gaining traction in certain parts of the world, especially in Asia. Hyundai Motor Group has taken notice of this shift in customer preferences, with some wealthy buyers switching from sedans to other body styles.

The Korean brands have been catering to this growing niche with models such as the Hyundai Staria Lounge Limousine and the Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine. These products serve as flagship versions of their respective lineups and feature a taller body, creating a more spacious and fancier interior. Unsurprisingly, there’s now even an SUV with added height, and while the roof bulge doesn’t look particularly appealing, the benefits are immediately noticeable inside.

We first saw the Palisade High Roof at last year's Seoul Mobility Show, but it was a pre-production prototype, and Hyundai didn’t let people take a look inside. It’s now officially out in Korea, and we have all the juicy details. The roof is raised by nearly 9.5 inches (240 millimeters), making the SUV almost 79 inches (2,005 mm) tall. Aside from raising the roof, Hyundai is installing different 21-inch wheels with Pirelli tires and a standard predictive electronically controlled suspension.

2027 Hyundai Palisade Photo by: Hyundai

SUV With Limo-Like Interior

Of course, the more important changes are inside, where there’s now a massive 21.4-inch screen mounted on the ceiling to serve as a rear-seat entertainment system. Hyundai also installs new pop-up LED reading lights and a starry headliner with an illuminated contour for ambient lighting.

That’s not all. The Palisade in its new High Roof flavor can be ordered with the VIP Package 2 option, bringing a new center console with dual wireless charging pads for second-row occupants. It also includes heated and cooled cup holders, an air purifier, and nicer floor mats. There's even UV-C sterilization to disinfect the SUV’s interior by killing bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

As you can imagine, it doesn’t come cheap. The Palisade High Roof is by far the most expensive of the bunch, priced at 72,440,000 won ($52,300 at current exchange rates). For reference, the base model starts at 44,780,000 won ($32,300), making the range-topper nearly 62 percent pricier. For now, this version is exclusive to Korea.

2027 Hyundai Palisade High Roof 5 Source: Hyundai

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: The Palisade High Roof is a fascinating example of how automakers are adapting to changing tastes in the luxury market. It may look a little awkward from the outside, but the extra height clearly serves a purpose. Turning the Palisade into a sort of SUV limousine mashup gives rear passengers the space and amenities they’d expect from a high-end minivan, while retaining the styling and driving position that make SUVs so popular.

In a market where wealthy customers are increasingly looking beyond traditional sedans, the Palisade High Roof could prove that there’s room for yet another interpretation of the chauffeur-driven luxury vehicle, even if it doesn't have the Genesis badge.

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