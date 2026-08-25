Daniel Craig’s 1959 Land Rover With Handwritten Note Hits Auction

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz owned this 1959 Land Rover 109 Series II pickup; it includes their handwritten note.

It's listed on Bring a Trailer with a Montana title; bidding is live.

Odometer reads 3,800 miles but is not accurate.

A 1959 Land Rover 109 Series II pickup once parked in Daniel Craig's garage is now up for grabs, and the paperwork backs it up. The truck, formerly owned by Craig and his wife, Rachel Weisz, is listed on Bring a Trailer with the full auction details.

It carries a Montana title and a handwritten note from the couple confirming the truck was theirs, so there is no mystery about who held the keys before it landed on the auction block.

Handwritten note from Daniel and Rachel Craig, 1959 Land Rover 109 Series II pickup Photo by: Bring A Trailer

Craig's Bond-era profile means almost anything linked to him draws attention, but the note included with this truck gives it extra weight for collectors. Written by Craig and Weisz, it reads: "This is to say that this beautiful Land Rover Defender was ours. We sell it with great sadness. Please take care of it."

That personal touch sets this 67-year-old work truck apart from typical celebrity vehicles. The sale also includes a portrait of Craig signed by the actor, which ties the provenance together for buyers who want paperwork, words, and a face to match the story.

1959 Land Rover 109 Series II pickup previously owned by Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Photo by: Bring A Trailer

What The Auction Listing Says

The pickup wears a Bronze Green repaint and the kind of hardware that made these rigs useful long before "overlanding" turned into a buzzword. It features a rope winch, Exmoor Trim canvas bed cover, bonnet-mounted spare, side steps, and 16-inch three-piece steel wheels. Inside, three individual seats have been reupholstered in tan vinyl, and outboard three-point seatbelts bring basic modern safety.

Power comes from a 2.25-liter inline-four making 77 horsepower and 124 pound-feet of torque, paired with a four-speed manual and dual-range transfer case. A Carter carburetor and electronic ignition were added recently to keep the old drivetrain dependable rather than obsessively original.

1959 Land Rover 109 Series II pickup previously owned by Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Photo by: Bring A Trailer

The five-digit odometer shows 3,800 miles, but the listing is clear that the figure is not accurate and the true chassis mileage is unknown, which is exactly the kind of honesty buyers look for on a truck this old.

What do you think?

For readers watching Land Rover's wider arc, from color-shifting paint on restored classic Defenders to JLR confirming the Discovery Sport will end production in December 2026, this humble 109 shows where that lineage started. As of August 25, 2026, the pickup is live on Bring a Trailer with the current bid at $15,000 and two days remaining. The final bid will say plenty about how much a celebrity note and photo can move the needle in the classic 4x4 world.

Motor1's Take: This is a clean case study in provenance as a value multiplier. A mechanically similar, non-celebrity Series II would not draw this kind of attention, but a handwritten note and signed portrait give collectors a story to pay for.

Source: Bring A Trailer

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