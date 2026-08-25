Full-Size Defender Electric Delayed To 2030s

Jaguar Land Rover delayed the next-generation Defender by roughly two years, moving into the 2030s.

The compact baby Defender remains on schedule.

JLR is prioritizing Range Rover Electric.

Jaguar Land Rover has not given a firm launch date for a fully electric Defender, and it has not officially said the next-generation model is locked into the 2030s. Company updates instead stress keeping gasoline, diesel, and hybrid engines available while other electric sport-utility vehicles move ahead, with timing chatter around Defender framed as a delay in reports and investor coverage rather than a dated change on the record, including a report from The Times.

Redesign And Electric Model Timing

Reports suggest Jaguar Land Rover is taking a slower approach to a full Defender redesign while it explores a compact Defender-style model, building on early plans for the baby Land Rover Defender.

Land Rover Baby Defender Renderings

Recent investor and corporate briefings describe spending cuts and a tighter focus on vehicles already close to production, supported by a delayed battery expansion at AESC’s Sunderland plant that had been linked to potential Jaguar Land Rover supply talks.

Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that Range Rover Electric and Range Rover Sport Electric will use the Modular Longitudinal Architecture and be built at Solihull, while the first Electric Modular Architecture sport-utility vehicle will be a new Range Rover family model assembled at Halewood.

The company has said Range Rover Electric will be revealed later in 2026 with launch in the second half of its 2026–2027 financial year, despite an earlier target of reaching showrooms closer to 2024. Now it sits with the EMA-based Range Rover model and the new Jaguar battery-electric car as the main short-term EV projects, as covered in our first look at the Range Rover Sport Electric.

Jaguar Land Rover has not set public timing for when a fully electric Defender would join that pipeline, nor has it confirmed any plan to build Defender-family vehicles with partners in the United States or tied a date to such an arrangement.

Gallery: Range Rover Sport Electric prototype 24 Source: Land Rover

Rivals Moving First On Electric Off-Road SUVs

Mercedes already sells the G 580 with EQ Technology, a battery-electric G-Class introduced for the 2025 model year, giving it a showroom-ready electric off-roader while Jaguar Land Rover’s equivalent remains in the planning stage.

What do you think?

Jaguar Land Rover is far from alone in juggling shifting electric timelines. Scout’s electric truck and SUV lineup has also been pushed back to the 2028–2030 window, as tracked in Scout's truck and SUV delay to 2028-2030.

Motor1's Take: Rivals that already sell electric off-roaders get a head start, with time to learn from customers while Jaguar Land Rover channels scarce engineering and battery resources into higher-priority models. If you want an electric off-roader soon, it makes sense to track the smaller Defender project and cross-shop other brands’ battery-electric options.

Source: The Times

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