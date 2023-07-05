Following a short preview more than a month ago, Fiat has fully unveiled and detailed its smallest electric vehicle, the 2.53-meter (99.6-inch) long Topolino quadricycle.

Based on the Citroën Ami but with different front and rear ends styled to make it look like a Fiat, the Fiat Topolino is going on sale in two body configurations, the closed Topolino for the city and the open, beach-themed Topolino Dolcevita for the seaside. The latter features a large canvas roof and ropes instead of doors, among other things.

Both variants are priced at $10,770 (9,890 euros) in Italy, making the Topolino almost 2,000 euros more expensive than the base Citroën Ami. However, the Fiat is offered with higher levels of equipment than the Ami and its Opel Rocks Electric twin.

For example, the Topolino comes equipped with a chrome luggage rack, the Dolcevita Box, which is a functional band of fabric inside on which personal items can be stored, and vintage chrome effect mirrors.

Personalization options include a shower to rinse off after a day at the beach, wooden effect stickers on the doors of the closed model, and stickers with stripes on the roof of the Dolcevita model.

Fiat also offers five optional accessories: a spacious rack bag, a USB fan, a Bluetooth speaker, a thermal water bottle for both hot and cold drinks, and two seat covers that double as soft beach towels when needed.

Regardless of the model you choose, Verde Vita is the only available body color, and the vehicle also comes with a single wheel design and single interior configuration.

As with the Citroën Ami, the Topolino can be driven by people as young as 14 as long as they have a motorcycle license, but in most European markets it can be driven from the age of 16.

Its top speed is limited to 28 miles per hour (45 kilometers per hour) and the driving range is up to 46 miles (75 km) courtesy of a 5.4-kilowatt-hour battery that charges in four hours from zero to 100 percent SoC.

Reservations for the tiny Topolino opened this week in Italy and France, with the first deliveries expected by the end of the year in its home market.

