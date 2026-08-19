Woman Shows Proof Of Brand-New AAA Car Insurance. This Cop Tows Her Anyway: ‘I Can’

Everyone who’s driving on the road must have car insurance. It’s a well-known rule. But imagine thinking you’re driving around with all of your insurance up to date and suddenly being told by a police officer that not only is it not the case, but your car will be taken as a result.

Turns out, there can be a lapse between when you get your new insurance policy and when that information updates in the state record. And that can make for a confusing traffic stop for both the officer and the detained person.

In a viral video with more than 463,000 views, Massachusetts-based content creator Leah (@l.e.a.h_m.a.r.i.e_) records a traffic stop from inside her car as a police officer speaks to her through the passenger-side window.

In the video, Leah insists to the officer that her car insurance policy is active and seems to give him her policy number, but the officer tells her the registry says otherwise.

“Right, but the registry is saying you don't. I can't control that right now,” the officer responds.

Leah asks whether he can verify that the policy is real and acknowledge that the registry made a mistake. But the officer is insistent that he can’t do anything about it and has to go by the registry's records, despite Leah telling him she had active insurance policy and the number for it.

“You can't tow my car when I have a policy. I have a policy,” Leah tells him.

“I can because the registry is saying that your registration is revoked, so I can tow your car for that,” the officer responds.

Gallery: 1982 Dodge Ramcharger 4x4 Police Car 11 Source: Bring a Trailer

How?

In the caption, Leah explains that she had started a new policy two days before the Wednesday traffic stop. She says she wrote down the policy number for the officer and called her insurance company from the side of the road so an agent could confirm that she was insured.

According to Leah, the agent offered to manually update the information with the registry and told her she could pay any related registry fees online. Leah says she was trying to do that when the tow truck arrived.

The officers then removed her license plates, including the screws holding them in place, she says. Leah said she paid $255 to have the car towed home and missed her daughter's basketball game. She says she had to obtain a new registration and new plates the next day, only to realize she had forgotten to get replacement plate screws.

“The police report confirms that my car was registered. The officer lied about this being a traffic violation. He issued me a citation, seeking criminal consequences,” she wrote in the caption.

Leah went on to say that the officer cited three different violations, “two are criminal but the third is civil…for towing an uninsured/unregistered vehicle.”

“The most criminal element of the towing was being denied the opportunity to use my own AAA account, thus becoming obligated to pay $255 for DM towing because it was forced by the officer,” she wrote.

It seems when coverage becomes active and when a government record updates can be on separate dates. While this is not universal, the New York State DMV says its records can take 48 hours to update after a driver submits proof of coverage.

Proof of Insurance vs. No Insurance

If you get pulled over, the officer will typically ask you for a driver's license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance. But not having your insurance card on you and just not having active coverage are two different things, with very different consequences, Freeway Insurance explains.

A driver who was insured at the time of the stop but could not prove it may still receive a citation. But the driver may be given time to submit documentation and have the ticket reduced or dismissed after showing that the policy was already active.

That documentation can include a certificate of insurance from the insurer confirming the dates of coverage, and any states also accept an insurance card displayed on a phone. In some states, officers can check DMV insurance databases using the vehicle's license plate.

But actually driving without an active policy carries heavier consequences. Penalties vary by state and become more serious for repeat offenders or if you’re in an accident. Here are some potential consequences according to Progressive:

Fines as high as $5,000 in some states

Driver's license suspension

Vehicle impoundment

Jail time in some cases

Additional paperwork

A lapse in coverage can also lead to higher insurance rates later. An uninsured driver involved in a crash may also be personally responsible for vehicle repairs, property damage, medical bills, and other losses, potentially adding up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Nearly every state requires insurance to drive legally. New Hampshire is the exception cited by Progressive, although drivers there must still demonstrate that they can cover damage or injuries they’re responsible for.

How Long Does It Take To Get Car Insurance?

Getting insured can be surprisingly fast. Car and Driver reports that buying a policy may take anywhere from a few hours to a couple of weeks, but activating coverage after accepting a quote can take an hour or less. Some companies offer instant or same-day policies.

Buying online is generally the fastest option because drivers can request and compare multiple quotes quickly. A mobile app may also provide same-day coverage. Calling an agent takes longer but gives the buyer an opportunity to ask questions, while buying in person may require an appointment and make it harder to compare several insurers at once.

Car and Driver recommends setting up an online account immediately after purchasing coverage so the insurance card can be downloaded or printed without waiting for it to arrive in the mail. Drivers switching companies should also leave enough time to avoid a lapse. Some insurers provide a grace period after announcing a cancellation, but not all do.

'He’s wrong’

People in the comment section largely seemed to be on the driver’s side and said the officer was making things more difficult than necessary.

“He’s wrong. She’s presenting a valid insurance certificate. He’s completely wrong here,” a top comment read.

“Cop refusing to make a simple phone call to verify,” a person said.

“Why do we need to keep registering our car? It’s the same damn car. It’s all a damn scam,” another wrote.

What do you think?

“Just because you have a paper that has a policy number on it, doesn't mean it's active. It cancels if you don't pay your premium and then they notify the registry (dmv) that your insurance has lapsed so they suspend your registration. It's kinda simple to understand,” a commenter added.

Motor1 reached out to Leah. We'll be sure to update this if she responds.

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