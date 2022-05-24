Listen to this article

As if Bentley's products aren't luxurious enough, the brand now launches the new Azure range that puts an emphasis on the comfort and well-being of occupants. The package is available on all of the company's model lines.

The package includes the Front Seat Comfort Specification with chairs that are 22-way adjustable. They also have six massage modes, adjustable bolsters, and electric seatbelt adjustments.

There are 15 upholstery choices to pick from. All of them have contrast stitching and piping. Buyers can select three, open-pore wood veneers for the trim: Dark Walnut, Crown-Cut Walnut, and Koa. Other touches include the Bentley "B" logo on the foot pedals, mood lighting, a heated steering wheel, and illuminated treadplates.

The driver looks at a head-up display that includes putting navigation instructions in the person's line of sight. The vehicle also has a night vision system with infrared cameras that can identify pedestrians, cyclists, and animals when it's dark.

For a comfortable ride, Azure models get the Bentley Dynamic Ride system. It features active anti-roll bars that can apply up to 959 pound-feet (1,300 Newton-meters) in just 0.3 seconds to keep the body flat during cornering.

Azure-spec Bentleys come with the Touring Specification suite of driver assistance tech. It includes adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and traffic assist.

The Azure models have a focus on interior comfort, but there are a few exterior updates, too. The lower bumper grilles have a bright chrome finish. The models ride on 22-inch ten-spoke wheels.

Bentley is positioning the new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase as the pinnacle of the Azure lineup. That model is available with the Airline Seat Specification in the rear, and these chairs have 22-way adjustment. They also have an auto climate sensing function that monitors the temperature and surface humidity to heat or cool things to reach the required temperature. Plus, air pockets can adjust six pressure zones 177 times every three hours to prevent fatigue.

Bentley previously used the Azure name for its convertible variants of the Continental R and later of the Arnage.