The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Could Return With Even More Power: Report

The Breakdown A new report alleges Cadillac will develop a second-generation CT5-V Blackwing.

Production for the current-generation CT5 and CT5-V Blackwing ends this year.

General Motors has invested heavily in developing new V8 engines.

Cadillac already confirmed that it's developing a next-generation CT5. The automaker said its next luxury sedan will still have a gasoline engine, but the company hasn’t said much beyond that.

We expect a high-performance V model, and now a new report alleges Cadillac is going all-in with a second-generation Blackwing, too. "Inside sources" have told GM Authority that there will be a Blackwing successor in the new CT5 lineup.

The car should have a supercharged V8 engine at a minimum, but even that is speculation at this point. The current CT5-V Blackwing has a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine. It usually makes 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque, but the recently unveiled Blackwing F1 Collector Series increases the output to 685 hp and 673 lb-ft with an upgraded supercharger.

A preview of the future, perhaps?

The sedan is available with a six-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic, and it has a starting price of just over $100,000. If Cadillac is making a new CT5-V Blackwing, it will likely be just as pricey and powerful, if not more so, than the current car.

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Photo by: Cadillac

Next-Gen CT5 Details

General Motors will build the new Cadillac sedan at its Lansing Grand River Assembly plant in Michigan, where it currently assembles the CT4 and CT5. The factory previously built the Chevrolet Camaro, which is expected to return.

The next-gen Cadillac is expected to ride on an updated version of the automaker’s Alpha 2 platform. It should accommodate a range of powertrain choices, including V8s.

What do you think?

General Motors recently launched a new V8 engine in the Chevrolet Corvette. It’s the 6.7-liter V8 that powers the Grand Sport and Stingray. It produces 535 horsepower and 520 pound-feet of torque and might serve as the base of a supercharged version that powers the next Blackwing.

15 Source: Cadillac

Motor1’s Take: With GM’s big investment into V8 engines, we highly doubt the automaker would skip an opportunity to keep the Blackwing alive. It’s a performance sedan with supercar-level power and performance that is still available with a manual. That’s the formula we hope to see with the next-generation Blackwing.

Source: GM Authority

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