Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has laid out some big plans for the next few years. Before 2023 ends, Land Rover will open the order books for the electric Range Rover. We’ll also get more information about the first of three new EVs from Jaguar, a four-door GT that arrives in 2025.

Land Rover is launching a new platform called the electrified modular architecture (EMA) that will underpin the brand’s medium-size electric SUVs. The all-electric Range Rover model will launch in 2025, and the company will build it at its Halewood plant. It is transforming into an all-electric manufacturing facility as part of its new £15 billion ($18.7 billion at today’s exchange rates) investment into its factories.

Gallery: 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Review

The SUV brand plans to retain its modular longitudinal architecture (MLA) that underpins the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The platform allows the company to build vehicles with internal combustion engines, hybrid setups, and batteries. This gives the automaker flexibility in producing cars for the needs of various markets.

Jaguar will launch its new JEA platform in 2025 with the first of three new EVs. The four-door GT will have a range of up to 430 miles (700 kilometers) and has an indicative starting price of £100,000 ($124,457). The company says the EV will have a “power output more than any previous Jaguar.” The brand will build the new GT at its Solihull, UK factory.

JLR will invest in the company’s industrial footprint, vehicle programs, digital technologies, and autonomous systems. Part of the company’s plans includes renaming its Engine Manufacturing Center to Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Center, which will transition from building Ingenium internal combustion engines to electric drive units and battery packs.

“This investment enables us to deliver to our modern luxury electric future, developing new skills, and reaffirming our commitment to be carbon net zero by 2039,” said Adrian Mardell, JLR’s CEO.

The automaker also plans to move to a “House of Brands” approach designed to amplify the unique character of each one. The brands are Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to its 2021 Reimagine strategy.