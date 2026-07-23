I Really Like The Ford F-150 Lobo. Just Not For The Price

There’s a reason the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America. It’s comfortable, it’s capable, and it comes in a variety of powertrain and trim options. What’s not to love? For 2026, Ford added a long-asked-for-by-internet-commenters trim: the Lobo.

The F-150 Lobo is basically Ford’s version of a modern street truck. It comes exclusively in the SuperCrew body style with the 5.5-foot bed, and it packs a 5.0-liter V8 engine. Add on a few cosmetic upgrades to make it all look a bit meaner, and the Lobo is yet another F-150 to love.

Oh, sorry, I almost forgot: It costs $63,875 as tested.

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Pros Looks Awesome

Looks Awesome Actually Sporty

Actually Sporty Kind Of Charming

Pricing aside, let’s talk about what makes the F-150 Lobo good. For one, it genuinely looks pretty cool. The exterior wears a 10-piece ground effects kit with a new front grille, a cowl hood, an upgraded LED light bar, an illuminated Ford badge, 22-inch wheels, subtle Lobo badges, and of course, lots of black accents. Get it with a bright color, like this Rapid Red metallic ($495), and it really pops.

Hop inside and, depending on the type of person you are, you’ll either love or hate the Lobo’s cabin. I love it—but in a weird nostalgic kind of way. The cloth seats, manual seat controllers, and yes, metal key, all remind me of F-150s of yore; the one my best friend’s dad would pick us up from middle school in.

You do still get modern amenities like a 12.0-inch touchscreen and a matching 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster, both running Ford’s latest Sync infotainment system. The technology works well enough; the display is clear, graphics are crisp, and there are some nice features.

Once you twist that metal key and hear the 5.0-liter V8 start up, the sport truck vibes come to life. The Lobo is just powerful enough with 400 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. The truck also sits just about 2.0 inches lower than a standard F-150, which quashes body roll just a bit and makes it go ‘round corners a bit nicer.

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Cons It Costs $60,000+

It Costs $60,000+ Not Everyone Will Enjoy Cloth Seats

Look, there’s no avoiding the fact that you get cloth seats and a metal key on a $63,000 truck. There’s simply no way around it. A bare-bones F-150 STX starts at $47,650 with the 6.5-foot bed and destination included. Upgrading (downgrading?) to the 5.5-foot bed is an extra $2,335. The Lobo trim alone is $4,695.

A base F-150 Lobo will set you back $60,555 with destination. Add on a few options, like paint and accessories, and, voila, $63,875. That’s a whole hell of a lot for a truck that, frankly, doesn’t offer a whole hell of a lot.

Even without that price tag, though, some buyers simply aren’t into cloth seats, manual adjustments, and metal keys. They want leather. They want electronic seat controls. And they want key fobs. No badge will change that.

Verdict

All in all, I genuinely did enjoy the F-150 Lobo. It’s a fun vehicle with decent power and a genuine sport truck personality. And as someone who believes modern vehicles have gotten too complicated, it was almost refreshing to hop into cloth seats and stick a real metal key into the ignition.

What do you think?

But I get why this truck will be a hard sell for buyers. Not only is $63,875 as tested a steep asking price, but a large majority of buyers simply aren’t interested in the basic features like the ones offered here.

It’s a neat idea, and I’m glad it exists—but the Lobo probably won’t be around for very long.

Competitors

Gallery: 2026 Ford F-150 Lobo

2026 Ford F-150 Lobo Engine 5.0-Liter V8 Output 400 Horsepower / 410 Pound-Feet Transmission 10-Speed Automatic Drive Type Four-Wheel Drive Speed 0-60 MPH 6.0 Seconds (est.) Weight 5,000 Pounds Efficiency 16 City / 24 Highway / 19 Combined Seating Capacity 5 Base Price $40,085 Trim Base Price $60,555 As-Tested Price $63,875 On Sale Now

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