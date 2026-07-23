Man Buys A Ford From Carvana. Then It Shows Up With A Cracked Windshield. Then He Sees There's More Wrong With It. Now What?

A man bought a Ford from Carvana. He says he was immediately disappointed when it showed up with a cracked windshield. But that was just the beginning.

TikTok creator Andrew (@aequidens1516) claims the Ford did not come close to matching Carvana’s description of its condition.

Andrew documents what he found with the Ford EcoSport compared to the 150-point inspection Carvana provided. “Carvana Fail,” the on-screen text reads as his personal inspection begins.

He starts out by examining the outside driver's door, which has trim peeling off. Next, he points out the cracked windshield. He then moves to a back brake that appears seized.

Andrew then points out smudges of spilled liquid on the console that were apparently missed during the detailing process.

Overall, Andrew believes Carvana did not accurately describe the Ford EcoSport. His post is captioned, “Carvana Sold Me a Dud.”

“Showed Up With A Bunch Of Damage”

Viewers in the comments section shared similar issues with a Carvana windshield being cracked on arrival.

“Did you call them? I mean it’s a used Ford so damage is going to be there. The windshield for me was denied due to not being in the driver's line of sight but it was like 15 bucks for a kit,” one TikTok commenter added.

“Well your first mistake was buying a Ford EcoSport,” another joked.

Another viewer asked Andrew to describe what happened.

“I bought that EcoSport based on the Carvana listing and it showed up with a bunch of damage they didn’t show. A cracked windshield and the left rear brake is seized,” Andrew wrote.

What Does Carvana’s Inspection Entail?

Carvana has become popular due to its convenience, the absence of what can be a stressful negotiation process, and front door delivery. You just go online, pick a car, and buy it. Then it shows up wherever you want.

It’s a simple process. But that doesn’t mean it eliminates all the pain points. Some buyers have described experiences similar to Andrew’s. Others have shared even more harrowing tales.

As Motor1 has previously reported, one woman’s alleged Carvana horror story entailed getting a $7,000 repair bill shortly after receiving her delivery; another said she was faced with a $4,500 bill to fix the trunk.

It’s easy to see how these experiences could turn the excitement of buying a car into a nightmare.

Carvana reports that every vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection. This inspection is intended to verify that the vehicle meets certain standards for safety, mechanics, and cosmetics. According to Carvana, any part or component that does not pass the quality standard will be either repaired or replaced. Carvana has said that vehicles that don’t meet its standards are sold at auction rather than through its online portal. Additionally, each car is cleaned and detailed before shipping.

Each Carvana certified vehicle will have a copy of the 150-point inspection attached to the vehicle's listings page. However, looks can be deceiving. Much like online dating, the car you admired online may arrive in a different condition than the photos led you to expect.

Is Carvana Reliable?

Many purported buyers have complained about Carvana to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Carvana has 1.11 stars out of five with over 2,000 reviews on BBB despite being graded A+ by the organization.

“I received my vehicle on Wednesday, and within days I noticed a major issue with the brakes. Every time I brake, the entire vehicle shakes and vibrates. Carvana instructed me to take it to one of their approved repair facilities, where I was informed that the rotors need to be replaced. This immediately made me question how a vehicle with this kind of brake issue could have passed Carvana's inspection process before being delivered to me,” one reviewer wrote.

Another said, “There is no way these vehicles passed an inspection, or they weren't inspected at all.”

In 2022, Carvana posted a video of its inspection process on its verified TikTok account. The post inspired many comments criticizing the company and its inspections.

“Missed mine. Brake pads/rotors completely shot, battery leaking everywhere, and nasty filters,” one person alleged.

“Lol, their inspection missed the bad thermostat, bad rear main seal, and the leaking window ...spent the first three months in the shop,” another wrote accusingly.

Another claimed, “No inspection was completed! Clacking noise when dropped off w bad sway bar link. Replaced CV shaft and power steering within the first week. I can go on.”

“You say they're all inspected but why did my car fall apart the first month of having it,” yet another said.

While others took issue with the inspection process itself.

“I really don't think they do anything,” one speculated.

“Looks unprofessional no one has on uniforms,” another complained.

Not everyone was a critic, however. “Love ya guys,” one fan said. “Nice! I love Carvana!” another person wrote.

The majority of comments do appear to be critical, however.

What do you think?

One observed, “Not sure they were ready for the onslaught of negative comments when they posted this. LOL.” Someone else suggested Carvana should’ve turned comments off on the post.

Motor1 has contacted Andrew via TikTok direct message and commented on the post. Carvana has been contacted through email. This post will be updated if either party replies.

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