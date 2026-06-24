Porsche Makes It Clear: 'There Will Never Be A Fully Electric 911'

THE BREAKDOWN Porsche vows to keep the 911's gas engine for eternity.

The hybrid version ensures the model's survival amid stricter emissions regulations.

New EVs outside of the 911 lineup are under development.

Porsche has a plan. It’s called “Strategy 2035,” and we’ll learn everything about it on October 7 during a Capital Markets Day. Expect a myriad of announcements about upcoming products, but Zuffenhausen is already making it clear there won’t be a purely electric 911. Speaking at this week's Annual General Meeting, CEO Michael Leiters vowed to keep the combustion engine and safeguard the car’s future through hybrid technology.

‘The hybrid drive system is not seen as a bridging technology. For the 911, the specially developed performance hybrid powertrain is a fundamental building block, a sort of elixir of life for the future. Because there will be never be a fully electric 911. We stand by that.’

It’s not the first time Porsche’s boss has ruled out an EV version of the company’s most important car. However, the automaker is now doubling down on that promise, going so far as to say an electric 911 will never happen. The 911 will be the only Porsche without an EV counterpart. The Macan and Cayenne SUVs already have electric versions alongside their combustion-engine models. Similarly, the 718 Boxster and Cayman are returning with both gas engines and EV drivetrains.

Photo by: Porsche

Looking ahead, Porsche has promised a large SUV with three rows of seats positioned above the Cayenne. It was announced a few years ago as an EV-only product, but the company has since had a change of heart and is expected to launch a gas-powered version first. A new hypercar is also under consideration, as Porsche is interested in tapping higher-margin segments on both the two-door sports car and SUV sides.

At the other end of the lineup, a small crossover to replace the first-generation Macan, which goes out of production this summer, is due in a couple of years. During the meeting, Porsche’s head honcho reiterated plans to invest in three types of powertrains: combustion engines, hybrids, and EVs.

What do you think?

Although Porsche’s lineup appears to be expanding, it’s also shrinking at the same time. Leiters wants to “reduce the number of model variants” based on market demand. A clear example is the recent decision to discontinue the Taycan wagons in the United States. However, Motor1 has learned from company officials that the Sport Turismo and Cross Turismo will remain in production for other markets.

‘Porsche stands for clarity and has always been very adept at resolving the tension between individualization and complexity. We must reconnect with this principle more strongly. Our portfolio has become too complex – even compared to the competition.’

Motor1's Take: Hearing a CEO say the company he runs will never do something is rare in the automotive industry, and in business in general. Time will tell whether Porsche can live up to that promise, but for now, credit is due. The company has made a concerted effort to keep the 911’s engine alive, including experimenting with synthetic fuels. Whether that technology will ever gain widespread adoption is another question entirely.

Porsche 911 GT3 (2025), the test in Valencia 30 Source: Porsche

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