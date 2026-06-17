Dead: Porsche's Best Taycan

The Breakdown Porsche has updated the Taycan for 2027, but the two wagon variants have been discontinued.

Porsche cited low sales as the reason for the decision.

Porsche has officially killed off its last two wagons. With the arrival of the updated electric Taycan for 2027, the automaker is discontinuing the Taycan Sport Turismo and the Taycan Cross Turismo.

In a statement to KBB, Porsche said the reason for the decision was due to low miles. A Porsche spokesperson confirmed the news to Motor1 in an email.

Sales of the Taycan peaked in the US in 2023, with Porsche selling 7,570 EVs, but they have been falling ever since. Porsche sold 4,747 Taycans in 2024 and 4,142 in 2025.

Taycan sales so far this year are also down, with Porsche selling 607 cars through the first three months of the year compared to 1,019 sold in early 2025. Offering three different body styles on such a low-selling car doesn’t make much sense, especially as customers sour on electric vehicles.

17

What do you think?

Motor1’s Take: It is a very sad day when any wagon dies, but killing two at the same time seems a bit cruel—even if the reason why makes complete sense. Porsche once offered a Panamera wagon, but killed that, too, because no one bought one.

Now Porsche sells no wagons here.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Sources: The Drive, KBB

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy