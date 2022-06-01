Listen to this article

The Toyota GR Corolla is already a highly anticipated hot hatch, and the brand now adds even more excitement to the model by announcing the even meaner Morizo Edition. Getting one might be a challenge for buyers, though, because Toyota is only offering 200 of them for the 2023 model year. Pricing is coming closer to launch.

The GR Corolla Morizo Edition's moniker comes from the nickname for Toyota president Akio Toyoda. The special model uses the Circuit Edition trim level as a starting point and creates an even more track-capable machine.

Gallery: Toyota GR Corolla "Morizo Edition"

The Morizo Edition still uses the G16E-GTS 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine, but torque increases to 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters), rather than 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) for the regular model and Circuit Edition. The revised tuning means that peak torque is available from 3,250 to 4,600 rpm for the Morizo, instead of the usual 3,000 to 5,500 rpm. The horsepower rating remains at 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts).

The Morizo Edition retains the six-speed manual gearbox, but there's shorter gearing. This should mean quicker acceleration at the expense of a lower overall top speed. However, Toyota isn't yet publishing these specs for this special model or the regular GR Corolla. The ratios for the differential gears are also shorter.

In addition to more torque and tighter gearing, the Morizo Edition has an estimated curb weight of 3,186 pounds (1,445 kilograms), which is 106 pounds (48 kilograms) less than the 3,292-pound (1,493-kilogram) GR Corolla Circuit Edition. The diet includes removing the rear seats, rear speakers, rear window regulators, rear wiper blade, and rear wiper motor.

The Morizo Edition rides on 18-inch forged aluminum wheels with a 10-spoke design, rather than the regular model's cast alloy pieces. The special model also uses sticky 245/40 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires instead of the usual 235/40 Pilot Sport 4 rubber.

This vehicle also receives a slightly different exterior. The front fascia gains functional front brake cooling ducts. The rear spoiler is smaller than the one on the Circuit Edition. The Morizo Edition is available in the new, model-exclusive Gray color with a matte finish. Windchill Pearl is also available.

The Morizo Edition's cabin has upholstery in a mix of Brin Naub faux suede and synthetic leather in a black-and-red color combo. The rear area has two braces for extra structural support. Toyota claims there's enough space back there to fit four tires for a track day.