We were ecstatic when importing the Toyota Mega Cruiser became legal a few years ago. It's Japan's version of the Hummer H1 used almost exclusively by the police and military. It made our 2020 list of cars you could legally import because Toyota made a handful for civilian use. Now, you can own one right here in America as this 1996 Toyota Mega Cruiser nears the end of its auction on Cars & Bids.

Toyota produced the SUV from 1996 to 2001, with fewer than 150 believed to have ever been built for civilians. This rare example with a right-hand-drive configuration was originally green, but the white pops alongside the aftermarket 17-inch custom billet aluminum wheels. They replaced the original 17.5-inch rims.

Gallery: 1996 Toyota Mega Cruiser

10 Photos

Under the hood is a 4.1-liter inline-four turbodiesel engine with 155 horsepower and 282 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission and two-speed transfer case send power to all four wheels. The Toyota has locking front, rear, and central differentials, portal axles, inboard disc brakes, and four-wheel steering.

Toyota didn't pack the cabin with a list of amenities, but you won't be uncomfortable. It has cloth seats, an aftermarket Carrozzeria radio, power locks and windows, and air conditioning. Other upgrades include a Gamiviti roof rack, a 24-volt electrical system, blue-reflector headlights, LED taillights, a power inverter, and a Japanese toll card reader just in case you find yourself so far off the beaten path you’re back in Japan.

According to the listing, the Toyota was imported from Japan in May 2022 and has a US title, getting the hard part of registering it here out of the way. The metric odometer displays approximately 168,700 kilometers (104,925 miles). The current bid sits at $75,000, with one day left in the auction at the time of writing.