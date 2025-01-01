You Can Buy a Real, Armored Presidential Limo

Did you know Franklin D. Roosevelt was the first president to have an armored limousine? At the height of World War II, the Secret Service decided that the president needed a safer means of transportation. And that tradition still stands today.

Getting your hands on a presidential limo, though, is no easy feat—they don't just hand them out to civilians. But, if you head to the Mecum Kissimmee auction on January 18, 2025, you might be able to drive home in a rare armored Cadillac originally built for President Bill Clinton.

Photo by: Mecum Auctions

This fully armored 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham was one of three built for President Clinton when he took office. It has a 3.0-inch taller roof, 3.0-inch thick bulletproof doors, an onboard oxygen and fire suppression system, special run-flat tires, and a whole host of safety equipment.

Under the hood is a Chevrolet Big-Block V-8 likely making around 450 horsepower. The limo only has 626 miles on the odometer, meaning it probably wasn't used nearly as much as Clinton's other two limos—which aren't available to the public. One has a home at the Clinton Museum and the other was never released by the CIA. The US Government spent an estimated $6 million building all three.

Photos by: Mecum Auctions

What do you think?

One thing we don't know is how much a presidential limo typically costs. Hundreds of thousands? Millions? Mecum doesn't even list an estimated price on its website. But if you're a history nut or just someone with a hankering for a highly secure mode of transportation, you can head to Kissimmee, Florida, in a few weeks and bid on this unique vehicle.

It officially crosses the auction block on Saturday, January 18.

17 Source: Mecum Auctions

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Source: Mecum Auctions

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