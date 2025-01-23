Toyota's US Dealers Want a New Yaris

Toyota killed the Yaris hatchback and sedan in the United States following the 2020 model year. However, the subcompact model received a fourth generation in other markets, complete with a high-performance version from Gazoo Racing. In addition, a Yaris Cross joined the lineup, and Mazda slapped its badge again for a new Mazda2 hybrid. You can't have any of these cars in the US, but dealers are asking Toyota for the Yaris nameplate to return.

The new boss of the Toyota National Dealer Advisory Council, Russ Humberston Jr., told Automotive News he knows a "lot of dealers" interested in selling the Yaris in America again. However, it's not easy to make it happen. The entry-level model was discontinued because the new-generation car would've been too expensive after spending money to engineer the diminutive hatchback to comply with safety and emissions regulations. A new Yaris would've been priced similarly to the car from a segment above, the Corolla, which starts at $23,460 for the 2025 model year.

When the old Yaris died in the US a few years ago, Toyota thought it could sell more Corollas to compensate for the smaller car's demise. However, Humberston said that didn't happen. In 2024, demand was almost flat, with shipments increasing by only 0.2 percent to 232,908 units. This was enough for the Corolla to be the 11th best-selling car in America, right behind the segment-rivaling Honda Civic.

What do you think?

Humberston said he "would definitely consider" the Yaris' return, adding that a cheaper car to slot underneath the Corolla "could work again" since Toyota is aware there's untapped demand in this segment in America. With the Mitsubishi Mirage now dead in the US, the Yaris could indirectly replace it. The Nissan Versa is the only new car that starts at under $20,000.

Considering this Yaris has already been around for about five years, with a facelift launched in 2024, it's likely too late for the current model to receive a US visa. We're all for having cheaper cars in the US, especially a small hatchback. However, if Toyota does decide to bring back the Yaris, we won't be too surprised if it prefers to sell something along the lines of the Yaris Cross to fight the Chevy Trax, Nissan Kicks, VW Taos, and the other subcompact crossovers.

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Source: Automotive News

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