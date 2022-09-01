Listen to this article

The Toyota Yaris Cross is a compact crossover that fits below the C-HR in the brand's lineup in some markets. To make the little vehicle more exciting, the automaker is introducing a mildly sporty GR Sport variant to the range. Pre-sales start in Europe in the third quarter of this year. No pricing details are available at this time.

Toyota uses the GR Sport moniker for models with slight performance upgrades, whereas GR and GRMN vehicles have more significant tuning. So, don't think this Yaris Cross is a hot hatch.

The only mechanical tweak for this little crossover is revised suspension tuning. The version in the Japanese market also has extra bracing in the center and rear of the underbody, but there's no mention of this modification for the European model.

The Yaris Cross GR Sport looks a little more aggressive with gloss black mesh in the grille and a simulated diffuser underneath the rear bumper. The shade Scorched Orange is exclusive to this model. There's also an Ash Grey color that's available with a contrasting black roof and pillars. It rides on 10-spoke 18-inch wheels with a machined finish.

For a sporty look in the cabin, there's black Ultrasuede with red stitching. Gunmetal silver trim is on the doors and instrument panel. The GR logo is on the headrests, floor mats, starter button, and steering wheel. The interior amenities include dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and a nine-inch infotainment screen with navigation.

The powertrain for the GR Sport is the same as the rest of the Yaris Cross lineup. A 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine with hybrid assistance produces a total of 116 horsepower (87 kilowatts).

The Yaris Cross debuted in 2020 and went on sale in the summer of 2021 in Europe. The company expanded the lineup with the Adventure grade as a more rugged version of the little crossover. It had new pieces for the front fascia and lower rear bumper. Inside, there was piano black trim and a black headliner.