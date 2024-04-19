The last few years haven't been easy for automakers. A global pandemic, supply chain issues, and political turmoil combined to wreak havoc on numerous industries. New car sales suffered as a result, but that appears to be changing for the better. In some cases, much better.

With first-quarter automaker sales figures tabulated, we’re getting a preview of how 2024 might shake out for the US auto industry. On this list there are familiar faces like Chevrolet and Ford, but you’ll also find some big surprises at both ends of the scale.

Keep that in mind as you scroll through our list of the best-selling cars of 2024 (so far).

Sneaking in at the bottom of the list is the Transit, and frankly, we’re shocked. Ford’s utilitarian van is having a strong year with sales up 24.6 percent. Not only is it beating other Ford models like the Escape, Bronco, and Maverick, but it’s outperforming the Subaru Outback and Toyota Highlander—popular models that ranked on our best-selling list for 2023.

The small Sentra is having a fantastic sales year. It’s up 78 percent from last year and has skyrocketed to Nissan’s second-best seller behind the ever-popular Rogue. The current generation launched for the 2020 model year and just received a minor facelift. Whether that’s affecting sales is unclear, but with the Maxima gone and Versa / Altima expected to end after 2025, the Sentra could soon be the only sedan offered by the Japanese brand.

The eleventh-generation Accord is still hanging in there. Sales are down slightly through the first quarter of the year, which isn’t great news considering it’s still a new model. It debuted in 2023 with cleaner styling, but it’s possible buyers could be responding to a drop in power from the previous generation. The 204-horsepower hybrid offers the highest output, and there’s still no all-wheel-drive option that is available on competing models like the Toyota Camry or Subaru Legacy.

The least-expensive Tesla is still the Model 3, checking in at $38,990 with a single-motor powertrain. Even in this trim, it’s not slow, reaching 60 mph in 5.8 seconds according to Tesla. The dual-motor Long Range version does the same sprint in 4.2 seconds with an estimated range of 341 miles. And the electric sedan is reportedly selling well with a facelift; although Tesla doesn’t provide specific sales figures, Automotive News estimates Model 3 sales to be around 42,000 units so far in 2024.

The only vehicle from South Korea in the top 20 is the Tucson. The SUV just got a very minor update that includes a pair of 12.3-inch screens and more power. Technically speaking, Tucson sales are down slightly but that could change through the year as the refreshed models reach more dealerships.

The new Subaru Forester should be hitting dealerships soon, but can it possibly do better than the current model? Forester sales are way up—59.7 percent to be exact. It’s easily Subaru’s best-selling model, and while some have criticized the SUV’s awkward proportions and prolific trim on the wheel arches, the tried-and-tested 2.5-liter flat-four still gets the job done.

The Equinox is Chevrolet's second-best-selling vehicle, and a new generation is on the way. It will reach dealerships later this year, but the current model is holding its own with a slight year-over-year sales increase through Q1. That should change when the new model reaches dealerships with it's significantly restyled design and handsome digital interior. A 175-horsepower 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder powers all trim levels, turning either the front wheels or all four.

Earlier this year, Jeep announced pricing for the 2024 Grand Cherokee that, in some trims, was $4,595 less than last year. The reduction hasn’t boosted sales though, as the Grand Cherokee is dead even compared to last year. 2024 doesn’t see anything new in the lineup; buyers can still choose between two-row or three-row models. The 3.6-liter V-6 is underhood for two-row versions with the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 still available on higher-spec three-seat models.

The F-Series has long been Ford’s best-selling vehicle, but the Explorer quietly occupies the automaker’s number two spot. A refreshed model will reach dealerships in the second quarter of this year, though buyers have fewer trim levels to choose from. That includes the Explorer Hybrid, which is now exclusive to law enforcement agencies. Will the refresh with fewer trims appeal to SUV shoppers? Explorer sales for the outgoing version are flat through the first quarter, so we’ll see what the numbers look like later this year.

Toyota may have the best-selling SUV and sedan in America, but the Corolla is currently number two for compacts behind the Honda Civic. Toyota shouldn’t feel bad though—Corolla is wildly popular with sales up 39 percent, which isn’t bad for a model dating back to 2019. Special appearance packages have kept the small car feeling fresh, not to mention the GR Corolla with its rally-flavored 300-horsepower powertrain.

Buyers are flocking to the forever-young Honda Civic. Sales are up 36 percent versus last year, suggesting Honda made the right decision by dialing down the exterior design for the current generation. There’s a little something for everyone here, be it a $24,000 sedan, a $25,000 hatchback, or the record-setting Civic Type R with its turbocharged 315-horsepower engine.

Similar to its Chevrolet Silverado sibling, Sierra sales are up slightly (2.1 percent). The big news this year is the Sierra EV finally joining the mix, reaching customers this summer in range-topping Denali Edition 1 trim. There’s also the Sierra HD AT4X AEV Edition, which debuted last year as a hardcore off-roader in the heavy-duty segment. Prices range from approximately $38,000 for a base-model 1500 to just under $100,000 for either the electric Denali or a diesel-powered HD Denali Ultimate.

Toyota still has the best-selling sedan in America. A new Camry is in the mix for 2024, now available exclusively as a hybrid with either 225 or 232 horsepower. It’s also available with front-wheel or all-wheel drive, and Toyota packs it with all kinds of standard-issue driver assist systems. It’s just now reaching dealerships, meaning the 18.6-percent sales increase applies to the outgoing model. It will be interesting to see if buyers take to the new Camry as well as the old one.

Should Ram be worried? Sales for the full-size pickup truck are down 15 percent through the first quarter, enough to drop it well back from the F-Series and Silverado. A facelifted truck is coming later this year as a 2025 model, but reception could be mixed since you can no longer get a V-8 engine. The range-topping mill will be the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, making more power than the outgoing Hemi but without the V-8 rumble. You can bet Ram will be keeping a very close eye on sales figures as the new truck reaches dealerships.

Some might say the Rogue is an unassuming, perfectly average SUV. But its sales stats are anything but. It’s consistently ranked among the best-selling vehicles for several years, and now it's just outside the top 5. Sales are up 18.7 percent, bringing it close to the Honda CR-V which is third in the SUV hierarchy for US buyers. It received a minor facelift for 2024; will that be enough for Nissan to unseat Honda for the third best-selling SUV before the year is out?

The sixth-generation CR-V launched for the 2023 model year and it seems buyers love it. This consistent best-seller in the US is up a whopping 41.3 percent versus last year, outpacing the Ram pickup and giving Tesla a run for its money. Slightly bigger with a mature, muscular design, the CR-V offers buyers a wide range of standard-issue driver-assist tech with hybrid or pure combustion powertrain options.

Last year, the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in the world. So far through 2024, Automotive News estimates that the small crossover is fourth in the US. But slowing demand for EVs in the States could see it fall further down the list as the year continues. The $44,990 base model features a single-motor powertrain with a 260-mile range, while the range-topping Model Y Performance adds a second motor and a lot more power for $53,490.

The king of SUVs in America shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, the RAV4 is up over 47 percent through the first quarter of the year. It has displaced Ram in the top-three best-selling vehicles and it’s very close to stealing number two from the Silverado. It’s not a fresh design either; the current generation launched in 2019 followed by the RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid shortly thereafter. An updated model could be coming soon, but with the current version selling like hotcakes, we suspect Toyota isn’t in a hurry to make something happen.

Things are generally stable in the Chevrolet camp, at least as far as Silverado is concerned. Sales are up ever-so-slightly (around two percent) for the popular pickup, but the gap to the Ford F-Series is still a wide one. Buyers can choose between diesel, turbocharged four-cylinder, or pure V-8. Stepping up to the HD trucks you’ll get a revamped interior with plenty of tech options. There still isn’t a proper competitor to the F-150 Raptor or Ram TRX, but rugged ZR2 Bison editions are available in 1500 and HD body styles.

The Ford F-Series is well on its way to becoming America’s best-selling pickup truck for the 48th consecutive year. The Blue Oval sold over 750,000 trucks in 2023, and while sales are down through the first three months of 2024, the model is on track to outsell its closest competitor. Ford gave the fourteenth-generation F-150 a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year, including upping the Raptor’s output to 720 horsepower.

