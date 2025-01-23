Nokian's New Ultra High Performance Tire Doesn't Care About Snow

There's some fresh news in the world of tires, and it might surprise some of you. Nokian, best known for its line of snow tires, has a new ultra-high-performance all-season tire in the mix. It's called the Surpass AS01, and it has "tenacious grip" according to the Finland-based company. It's also EV-friendly with a low rolling resistance, though Nokian bills it as a performance tire for all passenger cars, combustion or electric.

It's W-rated, meaning it's good for 168 miles per hour. It's made of a compound that uses more silica than any other tire in the company's all-season lineup. This improves both handling and longevity, according to Nokian, and the tire is made stronger with the use of Aramid fibers. The material is identical to that used in protective vests, and in the Surpass AS01, it reinforces the sidewalls to allegedly make them puncture-resistant. Nokian says the tire is durable enough to qualify for its Pothole Protection warranty. If something in the road damages the tire, Nokian will replace it. Within reason, of course.

Photos by: Nokian

The tread pattern is designed to offer good grip in wet conditions as well as dry. It uses a tailored tread pattern with wide grooves and shoulder claws on the edges. Sipes also provide improved grip in low-traction situations, but it doesn't get an extreme snow rating. The tread pattern isn't directional, but tires have a specific inside/outside mounting orientation for the wheels.

What do you think?

"We are eager for drivers to 'Imagine the Experience' on the road with the Nokian Tyres Surpass AS01," said Nokian Tyres North America Director of Products Steve Bourassa. "Many UHP tires offer good grip and handling, but the Surpass AS01 also prioritizes durability, toughness, and long life for a complete driving experience."

The Surpass AS01 is available in 65 sizes at launch. It will reach tire stores in the US by the end of January.

Gallery: Nokian Surpass AS01 14 Source: Nokian

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Source: Nokian

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