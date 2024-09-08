- BFGoodrich and Falken both have new off-road tires this year, and both compete directly against each other.
- The tire have improved compounds and capability, making them the most appealing choices in the segment.
- A new video puts the pair through a subjective test.
Crossovers and SUVs are more popular than ever, and automakers are eager to cash in on the hype. Manufacturers now offer off-road-oriented models that sport extra cladding and a taller suspension, paired with chunky all-terrain tires. And these are two of the best.
BFGoodrich has its new all-terrain KO3, which competes with the Falken A/T4W that launched earlier this year. A new video from the Tyre Reviews YouTube channel puts the pair through a subjective off- and on-road test to determine which of these two popular tires is the best.
The KO3 tires have a unique tread pattern and tire compound designed specifically for all-terrain use, backed by a 50,000-mile warranty. BFGoodrich claims the tire is more durable and has improved mud and snow capability. The Falken features a more traditional design, with an improved compound and increased tread rigidity. It gets an even more competitive 65,000-mile warranty.
According to host Jonathan Benson, the KO3 had a bit more bite during braking and acceleration, while the Falken responded to turn-in better, but the differences were minute. The BFGoodrich is quieter, too, up to highway speeds. Both are great tires, and picking one over the other will come down to your preference.
Source: Tyre Reviews