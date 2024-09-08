BFGoodrich and Falken both have new off-road tires this year, and both compete directly against each other.

The tire have improved compounds and capability, making them the most appealing choices in the segment.

A new video puts the pair through a subjective test.

Crossovers and SUVs are more popular than ever, and automakers are eager to cash in on the hype. Manufacturers now offer off-road-oriented models that sport extra cladding and a taller suspension, paired with chunky all-terrain tires. And these are two of the best.

BFGoodrich has its new all-terrain KO3, which competes with the Falken A/T4W that launched earlier this year. A new video from the Tyre Reviews YouTube channel puts the pair through a subjective off- and on-road test to determine which of these two popular tires is the best.

The KO3 tires have a unique tread pattern and tire compound designed specifically for all-terrain use, backed by a 50,000-mile warranty. BFGoodrich claims the tire is more durable and has improved mud and snow capability. The Falken features a more traditional design, with an improved compound and increased tread rigidity. It gets an even more competitive 65,000-mile warranty.

According to host Jonathan Benson, the KO3 had a bit more bite during braking and acceleration, while the Falken responded to turn-in better, but the differences were minute. The BFGoodrich is quieter, too, up to highway speeds. Both are great tires, and picking one over the other will come down to your preference.