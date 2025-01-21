Genesis Built a GV80 Off-Roader, For Some Reason

Genesis isn't exactly known for its off-road prowess, but the luxury automaker decided to build a lifted GV80 nonetheless. It's called the GV80 Desert Edition, and legendary racing driver Jacky Ickx piloted it at this year's Dakar 2025 race.

The GV80 Desert Edition has 20-inch beadlock wheels wrapped in rugged all-terrain tires. It's also 1.6 inches wider to help accommodate the new rubber. A custom roof rack was added for carrying fuel canisters and a tent, and the Midnight Blue exterior with white striping is a subtle nod to Ickx's racing helmet.

Photo by: Genesis

Genesis says the suspension is "comprehensively upgraded," but the automaker doesn't go into specifics. As far as we can tell, the powertrain is completely untouched. The most powerful version of the GV80 uses a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 making 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The GV80 Desert Edition also includes a host of lighting upgrades to improve visibility while on the course. These include a new LED light bar on the roof, additional lighting in the A-pillar, and new light fixtures in the bumper. The GV80 even purportedly has a night-vision camera.

The custom Genesis honors four decades since Ickx’s win at the 1983 Dakar rally—and it helps the racing icon ring in his 80th birthday, complete with a custom E80 door sticker. Ickx completed the entire 3,728-mile (6,000-kilometer) route from Bisha to Shubaytah behind the wheel of the GV80.

Photos by: Genesis

What do you think?

Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke oversaw the project, which was a collaboration between Genesis Middle East and W Motors. W Motors is the same company responsible for supercars like the Lykan SuperSport and Lykan HyperSport.

Does this mean Genesis is getting into the off-road game? Very unlikely. The GV80 Desert Edition probably won’t be at your local Genesis dealer anytime soon. But it's a neat one-off nonetheless.

6 Source: Genesis

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Source: Genesis

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