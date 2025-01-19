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Planters Needs Drivers for the Nutmobile

There are three positions available, provided you're cool spending a year in a giant peanut.

Side view of the Planters Nutmobile.
Photo by: Planters
Christopher Smith Christopher Smith
By: Christopher Smith
at 3:00pm ET
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Picture it. You're slicing down the highway on an epic road trip. Adventure awaits, perhaps in the mountains or a seaside vista. Having a cool vehicle makes the road trip that much better, and it's hard to imagine driving anything cooler than ... a giant peanut.

Every year, Planters hires a team of aspiring individuals to serve a 12-month tour as "Peanutters." The application process for 2025 is now underway, though you'll need to be a college graduate with a degree in communications, marketing, public relations, or something related to make the cut. That's because one doesn't simply drive a big nut around the country, picking fights with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. As a Peanutter, you're also promoting the company at events all over the United States.

“We’re thrilled to announce that applications are now open for our fourth class of Peanutters,” said Patrick Horbas, director of marketing at Planters. “As energetic ambassadors of the brand, our Peanutters travel the country, spreading smiles and joy to millions of people each year.”

Three positions are available, all full-time with benefits. According to the application, the pay is $45,000 for the year and as you can imagine, extensive travel is required. The Peanutters attend over 200 events per year.

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The Planters Nutmobile debuted way back in 1935—a year before Oscar Mayer's infamous hot dog on wheels. It's evolved through the years to the current model, which entered service back in 2018. The custom peanut is 26 feet long and uses a GM powertrain with a 6.0-liter Vortec V-8 engine. According to Planters, it has gull-wing doors, leather seats, and it weighs the same as 3 million peanuts. For those whose nut knowledge is lacking, that's about 13,000 pounds.

Think you got what it takes to be nutty for a year? Check out the job application for more details.

The Trials And Tribulations Of Driving Food:

Nutmobile Destroyed, Mr. Peanut Dead In Tragic Accident
Thieves Steal Oscar Mayer Wienermobile's Catalytic Converter In Vegas
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Source: Planters

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