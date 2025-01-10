These Are the Illinois DMV's Most Ridiculous Rejected Custom Plates

Here in America we're spoiled for choice when it comes to license plates. Unlike most places in the world, we can order fully custom plates that say whatever they'd like, so long as they're confined to a certain character count. But most state DMVs also have rules against plates deemed too explicit for public use.

The state of Illinois wanted to highlight some of its funnier requests from 2024, publishing a TikTok on Wednesday going through a short list of the most comical applications. The rejected plates included "GYATT," "AXEHOLE," "ABADMF," "THICCAF," "SHIDDED," and, of course, "HOKTUAH."

"It's safe to say we enjoy spotting clever and funny license plates on the road," says Illinois secretary of state Alexi Giannoulias. "Illinoians are known for displaying customized license plates, but they have to meet standards of good taste and decency."

What do you think?

Giannoulias says the Illinois DMV received no fewer than 60,537 requests for vanity and personalized plates last year. Of those, just 335 requests were denied because they "included lecherous language or sneaky swearing," and subsequently added to the organization's banned plates list.

I have some personal experience being rejected for a personalized plate. Back in 2022 I tried to request the license plate "BS"—the letters representing my initials—in my home state of New York. The plate wasn't yet on the state's banned list, so I was conditionally approved ... until a real person reviewed my request, and denied me. I understand why I was denied, but I was still devastated. Maybe one day I'll make it onto a yearly round-up video like this one.

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