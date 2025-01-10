The Subaru WRX STI Is Back, But Only With a CVT

Nearly three years ago, Subaru said a true STI version of the current WRX would never happen. It didn't explain why, although shortly after the announcement, reports emerged that stricter emissions regulations killed the performance formula. Fast forward to 2025, Subie has had a change of heart. At the Tokyo Auto Salon, a full-fat WRX STI is on display.

The S210 is officially considered a legitimate Subaru Tecnica International vehicle and "the pinnacle of the STI complete cars." Based on the JDM-spec WRX S4 STI Sport R EX, the Japan special has had its 2.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine massaged for more power. It now makes 296 hp and 277 lb-ft (375 Nm) of torque, giving it an advantage of 25 hp and 19 lb-ft (26 Nm) over the regular WRX we get in America.

Photo by: Subaru

However, the increased output still pales in comparison to the S209 launched in the US in 2019 with a meaty 341 hp and 330 lb-ft (450 Nm). The hotter special edition had a six-speed manual transmission, which sadly isn't the case for the S210. It does have something called the "Subaru Performance Transmission," a marketing jargon that tries to make CVTs more exciting.

The S210 gets its extra oomph from an upgraded exhaust system and different intake ducts. Engineers also tweaked the ECU of the boxer engine, which pumps out full power at 5,700 rpm and peak torque from 2,000 rpm. Elsewhere, it gets 19-inch BBS forged wheels with 255/35R19 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, front Brembo brakes, electronically controlled dampers, and a Subaru Performance transmission fluid cooler.

What do you think?

Beyond the mechanical changes, the sports sedan has an aerodynamic body kit with a carbon rear spoiler and black accents. Inside, there are eight-way Recaro carbon bucket seats, red seatbelts, plenty of piano-black surfaces, and a serial number plate to remind you it's not a run-of-the-mill WRX but an actual STI.

Subaru WRX STI S210 5 Source: Subaru

Subaru is only making 500 cars and will open the order books this spring. Pricing hasn't been disclosed, but the S210 certainly won't be cheap, given its many upgrades and rarity.

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Source: Subaru

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