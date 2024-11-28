The 2025 Subaru WRX tS Is Expensive

The Subaru WRX may be one of the last bastions of affordable performance, but the price creep is very much real. For 2025, the sports sedan is more expensive across the lineup, which has been simplified by getting rid of the base model. Previously, the cheapest version cost $33,855 after destination and handling fees. Now, you’re spending at least $36,920. That’s $3,065 more than last year.

The notable price bump isn’t caused just by the elimination of the entry-level WRX. The new base model, Premium, is $1,165 costlier than last year after factoring in the destination charge of $1,170, which itself is up $50 compared to the previous model year. The base model’s demise is understandable since Subaru says few people got one last year. Almost 50% of customers stepped up to the Premium, which now becomes the entry trim.

Although the WRX tS was unveiled at the end of May, we had to wait until today to find out how much it costs. The manual-only special version will set you back $46,875, making it a considerable $4,100 more expensive than the WRX TR it replaces. It costs the same as the CVT-only GT, which sees its price jump by $1,540 compared to last year.

What do you think?

For 2025, Subie is giving the WRX red badges on the grille and trunk lid while a Galaxy Purple color is now an option for $395. Inside, there’s updated red stitching on the dashboard, and if you spring for the Limited or GT, you’ll also find the contrasting accents on the seat headrests and bolsters.

What are your other options? Well, there aren’t that many. There’s the Toyota GR Corolla from $39,995 and the Volkswagen Golf R for which pricing hasn’t been disclosed for 2025. The old one in entry-level guise cost $46,890 but the manual gearbox is gone. It was $47,690 with the DSG, so don’t be too surprised if the auto-only 2025 Golf R will approach or even hit the $50,000 mark. A base WRX is still a pretty good deal even after the price hike.

Trim Level Gearbox 2025 Price Price Difference Vs 2024 WRX Premium Manual $36,920 +$1,165 WRX Premium CVT $38,270 +$1,165 WRX Limited Manual $41,300 +$1,165 WRX Limited CVT $42,850 +$1,165 WRX tS Manual $46,875 +$4,100 (vs WRX TR) WRX GT CVT $46,875 +$1,540

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Source: Subaru

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