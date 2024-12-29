Lamborghini Has Its Own TV Channel
It's good for podcasts, model deep dives, or whenever you just need to stare at a Revuelto.
There's an app for everything, right? Lamborghini already has its Unica app, though you have to be a Lambo customer to use it. Now, there's a new app for everyone, and it's called—wait for it—Lamborghini TV.
Yes, there's now a dedicated television channel showing nothing but Lamborghini stuff all the time. It's really a streaming app that you can download for free, but you won't get it on your iPhone. In fact, you won't use it on any mobile device unless it has Android TV, Tizen, or Webos TV installed. Those are currently the only outlets for Lamborghini TV.
If you're unfamiliar with those systems, they're commonly used on smart TVs. Tizen is synonymous with Samsung, while Webos TV is used with LG and some Hyundai televisions. Android TV is installed on a wide range of smart TVs, so unless you're still watching Top Gear reruns on an old 720p plasma, odds are good you have something to give the channel a go.
What will you find on Lamborghini TV? There are categories for historical videos, in-depth features on engines and tech, podcasts, model-specific information, and more. You can see a track test of the Revuelto, learn about the new twin-turbocharged V-8 in the Temerario, catch a podcast with Lambo boss Stephan Winkelmann, or see what happened to the black Countach immortalized in The Cannonball Run.
If all that sounds familiar, well, you're not wrong. After taking Lamborghini TV for a test drive, it seems much of the content comes straight from the automaker's YouTube channel. Most clips are just a couple of minutes long, save for the podcasts, but those are available on YouTube as well. For now at least, it seems there isn't much we haven't already seen.
But bringing up a 3D rendering of an Aventador on a 70-inch 4K TV is pretty neat.
Source: Lamborghini
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