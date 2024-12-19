Colorado's Proposed Kei Truck Ban Appears Dead on Arrival

Kei truck advocates in Colorado appear to have won the battle against a proposed mini-truck ban. An email from the Colorado Department of Revenue, Division of Motor Vehicles, states the agency has canceled the rule change it proposed in August.

The email, shared with Motor1 by a reader, said, "Please be advised that the DMV has decided to cancel this promulgation." The new rule stated that Japanese Kei vehicles and mini trucks "do not meet the definition of Motor Vehicle" under Colorado law because they weren't designed for American roads or North American safety standards. Because of this, the department decided it would not title or register such vehicles for on- or off-highway use.

Photo by: Honda

However, under federal law, people can import and register foreign Kei vehicles and mini trucks even though they do not meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) so long as they are 25 years or older. Colorado's rule change contained no provision for these older vehicles.

Colorado isn't the first state in recent years to attempt to ban mini trucks. State agencies in Massachusetts, Georgia, and others have taken proactive action against owners, including owners of vehicles that comply with federal law.

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However, enthusiasts have successfully overturned the bans in some states. Advocates in Texas petitioned the state's Department of Motor Vehicles to reverse its policy, and political pressure in Massachusetts forced the state to announce it would honor the FMVSS for Kei vehicles of a certain age.

Motor1 contacted the Colorado DMV to confirm the cancellation, and we'll update the story when we hear back. If not, the email notes that the state will formally publish the cancellation notice in the next Colorado Register, on December 25.

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