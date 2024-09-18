Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles completed its preliminary assessment of industry standards related to Kei vehicles.

It will begin issuing registrations starting today, September 18, and current owners can continue with their registration.

The state will continue to review the safety implications of Kei vehicles on public roadways.

A months-long questioning over the legality of mini trucks in Massachusetts has finally been answered. Yesterday, the state's Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) said it would begin registering Kei vehicles again today after halting the process earlier this year. It's a victory for enthusiasts working to overturn a policy that would have effectively banned Kei cars and trucks 25 years old or older from operating on state roads.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, owners with already registered Kei trucks will continue with their current registration without interruption. While the RMV will register Kei vehicles, the department also said that it will continue reviewing their safety implications on public roadways. It's formulating plans to conduct a study on the matter, which the agency will announce once it's complete.

The approval from the RMV arrived just after state representative Steven S. Howitt introduced a bill that would protect Kei cars in Massachusetts's law. It calls for the state's RMV to honor the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS), which allows motor vehicles 25 years or older to be imported into the United States and registered. Motor1 has contacted Horwitt's office to see if he intends to pursue the bill.

Massachusetts is just one of several states that have recently targeted Kei vehicles by revoking and denying registrations, despite being old enough to import under the FMVSS. Texas advocates were also victorious this year in legalizing Kei vehicles in the Lone Star State, with the state's Department of Motor Vehicles revising its policy on the mini trucks. However, a change in policy isn't a change in law, which is the next battle for Texas advocates, and should be on the to-do list for enthusiasts in Massachusetts.