In Japan, the kei car segment continues to be very popular. These small yet practical cars are exclusive to the country’s automotive market, and one of the core players, the Nissan Dayz, is getting updates for the 2024 model year. Design enhancements highlight the refresh.

The first thing you'll notice about the 2024 Dayz is its refreshed exterior. The radiator grille has undergone a complete redesign with the addition of the brand’s corporate V-motion grille which has been adopted for the size of the kei car. For those who opt for the Highway Star series, the car boasts a chrome-plated line and a wide horizontal rear bumper.

Gallery: 2024 Nissan Dayz (JDM)

20 Photos

The X and S grades, on the other hand, have evolved into more modern appearances by integrating the same V-motion grille, new headlamps, and other smaller tweaks. To complete the exterior makeover, Nissan has added sporty-looking 14-inch machined aluminum wheels to the Highway Star series.

Inside Dayz, comfort and convenience have also received significant attention. Depending on the trim level, there is a full leather-like material with perforations that reveal cassis-colored accents. The automaker has also improved interior storage and usability by adding a deeper tray on the passenger side of the instrument panel. There’s also a new cardholder, while a flap in the cup holder has been added to prevent drinks from tipping over. For those cold days, Nissan has even thought of driver comfort by offering a heated steering wheel.

Under the hood, the 2024 Dayz continues to offer a three-cylinder, 0.66-liter naturally aspirated engine. The base model generates 48 horsepower, while the more powerful one gets 64 hp. Both engine options come exclusively with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and are available in both FWD and AWD configurations.

Prices for the refreshed Dayz start at $9,646 (1,437,700 Japanese Yen) for the base S trim. Go for the range-topping Highway Star G Turbo Pro Pilot Edition and it will set you back $13,956 (2,080,100 Japanese Yen).