Santa's Here: The Greatest Rally Video of the Year Has Arrived

Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not an engine was stirring, not even... Okay I guess it's not the night before Christmas, but the official marker of holiday season has finally arrived. Crack open the 'nog barrel and join the chorus.

Those purveyors of excellent old race cars, Girardo & Co., released their annual holiday video. In keeping with tradition, there's a badass rally car ripping around and plenty of smiles. Sure it's an ad for their services, but I can speak from personal experience when I say the people who run the place are some of the most-devoted rally fans you'll ever meet, knowledgeable about these classic machines and deeply connected to the people who built and raced them.

What do you think?

The belle of the ball for 2024: An ex-Works Ford Focus RS WRC that Carlos Sainz Sr. drove to second in the 2001 Monte-Carlo Rally. (In a nice coincidence, the latest VHS Rallies video covers the 2001 season finale, which didn't end well for Sainz or his Focus).

Just to hear and see the old Focus WRC being worked, no matter how short the clip, is a joyous thing. Enjoy.

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