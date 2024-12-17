Jeep Promptly Adds Automatic Back to V-6 Wrangler After 'Community Feedback'

The eight-speed automatic gearbox is back. Earlier this year, Jeep dropped the transmission from the V-6 Wrangler for 2025, forcing buyers to go for the six-speed manual. But after listening to "community feedback," the TorqueFlite is now available to order again with the 3.6-liter engine.

Jeep boss Bob Broderdorf said in a statement that the brand is reintroducing the transmission "in response to enthusiastic requests."

Photo by: Jeep

The 3.6-liter V-6 still comes with the six-speed manual transmission as standard in the 2025 Wrangler, making 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Those who want the eight-speed auto will have to pay $4,500 for the upgrade. The 2025 Wrangler starts at $33,990 (all prices include the $1,895 destination charge) with a white exterior. A 2025 Wrangler with one of six other colors starts at $34,585.

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When Jeep announced dropping the automatic option in September, it also announced a few other changes to the 2025 Wrangler. Power locks and windows became standard equipment across the range, and the automaker added a new military-inspired exterior color to the palette.

You can order the newly reunited engine and transmission combo now, but you can't yet build one on Jeep's consumer site. The brand's reversal comes after Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares suddenly resigned earlier this month as the company's multiple brands suffered from falling sales.

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Source: Jeep

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