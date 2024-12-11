Now You Can Watch YouTube in Your Porsche

Porsche was one of the first automakers to put a screen on the passenger side of its cars as a way to entertain front-seat riders. It debuted in 2019 with the then-new Taycan, but functionality was limited to just a few features. Now though, passengers will finally be able to watch their favorite YouTube videos on the go.

Porsche Cayenne, Panamera, and Taycan models with the optional passenger screen can now stream YouTube—even while the car is in motion. When the car is parked, the driver can also watch YouTube on the center screen. Porsche 911 models will also be able to watch YouTube to the center screen, but only while the car is static.

Photo by: Porsche

New models like the Macan Electric already come standard with the YouTube app, while current Porsche owners will get the software added to their Porsche Communication Management home screens via an over-the-air update. And it's completely free.

What do you think?

Rivian was one of the first automakers to offer YouTube functionality in its cars through the YouTube Cast function, which allowed users to stream content from their phones. Mercedes-Benz, meanwhile, already has a deal in place to offer YouTube on its latest MB.OS software.

Soon the YouTube app should make its way to other automakers with the Google Built-In information system, such as Chevrolet, Honda, and Volvo. So before you know it, you too may be able to stream your favorite mukbang content on the go.

15 Source: Porsche

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