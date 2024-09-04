With summer coming to an end and fall right around the corner, Toyota is rolling most of its new 2025 models into dealerships. With the model-year changeover, some of Toyota's best-selling products are seeing major changes, from the Camry and Corolla sedans to the GR86 and Supra sports cars.

Toyota has three entirely new models joining its lineup for 2025. The Crown Signia is a fresh nameplate, replacing the outgoing Venza Hybrid. An all-new 4Runner is slated to go on sale by the end of the year, and the latest Camry is already in dealerships. But it’s not all addition; Toyota has discontinued its four-cylinder Supra after just two years on sale.

2025 Toyota 4Runner

Toyota

On-Sale: Late 2024

Price: $45,000 (est.)

Engine: Turbo 2.4L Four-Cylinder

Output: 278 / 326 HP

What's New: Sixth Generation, Turbocharged + Hybrid Engines, Updated Interior, Trailhunter Trim

The Toyota 4Runner is totally new for 2025. Toyota ditched the old platform and dated V-6 engine for a modern new chassis shared with the Tacoma, and a base turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes a healthy 278 horsepower and 378 pound-feet of torque. The optional I-Force Max hybrid makes 326 hp and 465 lb-ft. Both powertrains are paired to an eight-speed automatic (sorry, no more manual).

Two-wheel drive is standard on the base 4Runner but part-time and full-time four-wheel drive are available. The TRD Pro and new Trailhunter trims are the most capable 4Runners of the bunch. The Trailhunter has 33-inch off-road tires that lift the ride height by 2.0 inches up front and 1.5 inches in the rear, 2.5-inch Old Man Emu forged shocks, and steel skid plates.

Inside, the new 4Runner has a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, with an optional 14.0-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital cluster available on higher grades. That includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Toyota hasn't listed pricing information for the 2025 4Runner, but the all-new SUV is slated to go on sale toward the end of this year and should start at around $45,000.

2025 Toyota Camry

Toyota

On-Sale: Now

Price: $29,495

Engine: 2.5L Four-Cylinder Hybrid

Output: 225 HP

What's New: Redesigned Exterior + Interior, Standard Hybrid Engine, Updated Tech

It may look entirely new, but the 2025 Toyota Camry is thoroughly redesigned. Not that that’s a bad thing. The updated exterior looks sharp, the interior is more premium, the suspension is retuned, and a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine now comes standard. The 2025 Camry makes 228 horsepower and 163 pound-feet of torque, paired to an electronically controlled variable transmission and front-wheel drive.

A new 8.0-inch touchscreen and 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster come standard inside, but buyers can upgrade to larger 12.3-inch displays for both. That includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2025 Toyota Camry starts at $29,495 for the base LE model with destination included. Buyers can choose from four different Camry trims for 2025: The LE, SE, XLE, and XSE. The Camry XSE has more standard premium features and starts at $36,620.

2025 Toyota Corolla

Toyota

On-Sale: Now

Price: $23,570

Engine: 2.0L Four-Cylinder / 1.8L Four-Cylinder Hybrid

Output: 169 / 138 HP

What’s New: Design Upgrades, New Trim

Toyota doesn’t try and fix what isn’t broken with the 2025 Corolla. It gets some minor visual updates for the new year, but it’s the same affordable compact sedan we know and love. The standard Corolla has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 169 horsepower, while the Hybrid model has a 1.8-liter four-cylinder with battery assist making 138 horsepower and returning up to 50 miles per gallon combined.

For 2025, the Corolla adds a new FX special edition that honors the Corolla FX16 from 1987. That trim comes with 18-inch satin black wheels, a blacked-out roof, black badges, and black accents.

Inside, the Corolla comes standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen that runs wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 comes standard across the board, with equipment like adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure alert with steering assist, road sign assist, automatic high-beam headlights, and more.

2025 Toyota GR Corolla

Toyota

On-Sale: Late 2024

Price: $38,000 (est.)

Engine: Turbo 1.6L Three-Cylinder

Output: 300 HP / 395 LB-FT

What’s New: Automatic Transmission, Design Updates, New Trim

If you’ve been waiting for a GR Corolla with an automatic, you’ll be happy with the upgrades Toyota added for 2025. The new GR Corolla has an eight-speed automatic transmission alongside the standard six-speed manual. It comes from Gazoo Racing and the European GR Yaris, and it ups the standard torque from 273 pound-feet to 295 pound-feet. The turbocharged 1.6-liter engine still makes 300 horsepower.

Performance upgrades include launch control and a lightly tweaked suspension for better handling performance. Front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials are now standard for 2025; they were previously optional on lower trim levels. The redesigned front bumper also improves cooling.

There’s a new Premium Plus trim for 2025 that adds a few more features. Inside, there’s a head-up display and new trim finishes, while the exterior adds a carbon fiber roof and vented hood bulges. The 2025 Toyota GR Corolla goes on sale later this year.

2025 Toyota Crown

Toyota

On-Sale Date: Now

Price: $42,535

Engine: 2.5L Four-Cylinder Hybrid / Turbo 2.4L Four-Cylinder Hybrid

Output: 236 / 340 / 400 HP

What’s New: New Trim

The Toyota Crown carries over into 2025 mostly unchanged. It still comes with your choice of a hybrid powertrain with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 236 horsepower, or a Hybrid Max powertrain with a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 340 or 400 horsepower, depending on the trim.

The new Nightshade model darkens the exterior accents and adds new 21-inch wheels finished in matte black. It can be added to the mid-tier Limited model. The top-of-the-line Platinum is the most well-equipped, with features like a two-tone exterior, a panoramic sunroof, and the most powerful Hybrid max powertrain. Inside, every Crown comes standard with a 12.3-inch touchscreen running wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The base Crown XLE starts at $42,535 for 2025, while the new Nightshade model costs $49,860. The top-trim Platinum model asks $57,060.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia

Toyota

On-Sale Date: Now

Price: $44,015

Engine: 2.5L Four-Cylinder Hybrid

Output: 243 HP / 178 LB-FT

What’s New: New Model For The US

The Crown sedan isn’t the only royalty in Toyota’s lineup for 2025. The new Crown Signia SUV joins the lineup next year as a replacement for the outgoing Venza hybrid. The Crown Signia has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine making 243 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque, returning up to 38 miles per gallon combined.

The Crown Signia has a Lexus-like interior with standard leather seats with heating and ventilation, leather trim on the door panels and center console, and up to 66.1 cubic feet of cargo space. A 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also comes standard.

The Toyota Crown Signia XLE starts at $44,015, while the Limited model costs $47,990.

2025 Toyota GR86

Toyota

On-Sale Date: Late 2024

Price: $30,000 (est.)

Engine: 2.4L Four-Cylinder

Output: 228 HP / 184 LB-FT

What’s New: Hakone Edition

For 2025, the beloved GR86 Hakone Edition returns. Honoring the iconic Hakone Turnpike in Japan, the GR86 Hakone Edition has a special Ridge Green paint job and 18-inch bronze wheels, updated throttle mapping for a quicker response, retuned shocks, and unique badges.

Under the hood is the same 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, paired to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is still standard.

Toyota will only make 860 Hakone Edition models for the US in 2025, and it’s expected to hit dealerships this fall. The standard GR86, meanwhile, doesn’t have a price for 2025.

2025 Toyota GR Supra

Toyota

On-Sale Date: Now

Price: $57,345

Engine: Turbo 3.0L Inline-Six

Output: 382 HP / 368 LB-FT

What’s New: Four-Cylinder Discontinued

The biggest news for the Supra in 2025 is that Toyota has discontinued the four-cylinder model. The four-cylinder model debuted in 2021, but after a short three-year run, the company has pulled the plug on its entry-level Supra.

Otherwise, the GR Supra doesn’t see any major changes for 2025. The sports car now starts at $57,345 for the six-cylinder model with the destination fee included, which is an $840 increase from last year. It has the same turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine making 382 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque, and you can still get it with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

On-Sale Date: Now

Price: $57,345

Engine: Turbo 2.4L Four-Cylinder Hybrid

Output: 326 HP / 465 LB-FT

What’s New: New Model

The iconic Toyota Land Cruiser is back. The off-road SUV returned for the 2024 model year with a retro design, a tough interior, and a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine making 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. Full-time four-wheel drive with low-range gearing also comes standard, as do a host of other off-road upgrades. Buyers can choose from three different Land Cruiser trims: The base 1958, the mid-range Land Cruiser, or the First Edition.

The 1958 and First Edition models have rounded headlights that separate them visually from the standard Land Cruiser. The base 1958 has rear and center locking differentials and an 8.0-inch touchscreen inside with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Moving up to the traditional Land Cruiser gets you horizontal headlights, a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a slightly nicer interior, while the top-of-the-line First Edition adds leather seats, LED headlights, a 14-speaker audio system, and more.

It should be noted that Toyota hasn't released all the info for the 2025 model, but the 2024 Land Cruiser costs $57,345 for the base 1958 trim, $63,345 for the standard model, and $76,345 for the first edition. Pricing for 2025 trims should be released in the next few weeks.

2025 Toyota Sequoia

Toyota

On-Sale Date: Fall 2024

Price: $42,035 (est.)

Engine: Turbo 3.4L V-6 / Turbo 3.4L V-6 Hybrid

Output: 389 / 437 HP

What’s New: 1794 Trim, Massaging Seats, Tow Tech Package, Mudbath Color

The full-size body-on-frame Sequoia heads into 2025 with a new trim called 1794. Inspired by Texas, the 1794 grade adds walnut wood grain and bespoke leather-trimmed seats to the big SUV. Those seats also have massaging functions for the front, a feature that’s now optional on other Sequoia trims for 2025. Toyota adds a new exterior color called Mudbath to the Sequoia’s palette, but it’s exclusive to the TRD Pro trim.

You’ll still find the twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter i-Force Max hybrid powertrain under the skin. It’s standard issue for all Sequoia trims, including the entry-level two-wheel-drive SR5. A new Tow Tech package makes trailering a bit easier, notably with backup assistance and a wireless trailer camera option.

2025 Toyota Tundra

Toyota

On-Sale Date: Fall 2024

Price: $42,035 (est.)

Engine: Turbo 3.4L V-6 / Turbo 3.4L V-6 Hybrid

Output: 389 / 437 HP

What’s New: TRD Rally Package, Fully Power Liftgate, Mudbath Color

Toyota added a new TRD Rally package to the Tundra’s options list, along with a few other minor updates for the 2025 model year. TRD Pro buyers can pick a new exterior color called Mudbath, while the 1974, Platinum, and Capstone trims now come standard with massaging seats. There’s also a new power liftgate available and a wireless tow camera system.

The Tundra TRD Rally Package is a TRD Off-Road with a graphics package, with Toyota sticking its red-orange-yellow TRD decal around the truck. It’s on the front doors, grille, tailgate, and the wheel center caps. Beyond that, the TRD Rally benefits from the Off-Road’s all-terrain tires, skid plates, locking rear differential, and Bilstein dampers, but it’s only available with the standard twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V-6 engine.

Toyota is still updating some of its models for 2025—we'll update this list with more information as it comes in.