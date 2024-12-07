The Coolest Hot Hatch in the World Has a Ferrari V-8 and a Gated Shifter

The 1980s was a golden age for tuner cars. Weird body kits and face-melting twin-turbo upgrades flooded the market for foreign and domestic machines alike, giving way to an entire era of aftermarket greatness. The most interesting creation to come out of 1980s is the car you see here: The Sbarro Super Eight. And for the first time in years, it's up for sale.

The Super Eight is a one-off creation by Sbarro, revealed at the 1984 Geneva Motor Show. Totally separate from the well-known pizza chain, Sbarro was a Swiss tuner known for building strange yet appealing concepts. The entire body was made from scratch using fiberglass, and shrouds the chassis and drivetrain from a Ferrari 308 GTB.

Photos by: Bring a Trailer

The transversely mounted 3.0-liter naturally aspirated V-8 rests under a cover in the cabin, with a spare tire mounted on top. The dogleg five-speed manual is retained, sending power to the rear wheels. There are disc brakes and double-wishbone suspension pieces at all four corners. Inside you'll find much of the 308's switchgear, including controls for the climate and the gated shifter. Even the steering column is a carry-over, sporting the Ferrari's original VIN.

What do you think?

The Super Eight is currently up for auction in Paris, France through Bring a Trailer. The last time it popped up for sale was four years ago in Belgium, where it was listed for sale for the equivalent of $183,000. Back then it had just under 17,000 miles on the clock; now it's sporting around 19,000. The cherry-red hatch still looks to be in near-mint condition, so it should fetch similar numbers, if not more.

Photos by: Bring a Trailer

As far as 1980s tuner fever dreams go, this is among the weirdest. If you're interested, don't hesitate to place that bid.

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