Introduced at the 1975 Paris Motor Show, the Ferrari 308 GTB acted as a successor to the Dino 246 and supplemented the Dino 308 GT4 in the Maranello company’s lineup. Not many people know that the sports car has a very interesting history during the first years of production when the body of the vehicle was built from fiberglass for a lower overall weight. It is believed that only around 712 examples with fiberglass bodywork were assembled, and one of these units is going to be auctioned.

Built by Carrozzeria Scaglietti, the early 308 GT8 models had a bodywork that was made entirely of glass-reinforced plastic (GRP), which resulted in a very low weight of about 2,315 pounds (1,050 kilograms). In June 1977 – about three years after the start of the 308 GTB’s production – Ferrari switched to steel bodies, which increased the weight by approximately 331 lbs (150 kg). Those earlier and lighter models are now highly desirable by Ferrari enthusiasts.

Gallery: 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB 'Vetroresina' by Scaglietti

12 Photos

The low weight of the early cars was combined with a transverse rear-mounted 2.9-liter V8 mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The models delivered to customers in the United States like the one from the gallery above had a peak output of 237 horsepower (177 kilowatts) at 6,600 rpm, which was slightly down compared to Euro-spec cars due to emissions regulations in the US.

This particular car was assembled in June 1976, about a year before the production of 308 GTBs with fiberglass bodies ended. It changed hands a few times in the next several years, ending up at its current owner with just 9,587 miles on the odometer and going up for sale during RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction scheduled for 17-19 August.

As you can see from the photos, the car suffered damage to its front end and windshield at some point in the past but apparently, it has no parts missing and is a good candidate for restoration. Especially considering the fact that it retains its original numbers-matching engine and gearbox.