Underground Racing is adding a twin-turbocharger system to thew new Lamborghini Revuelto.

The fully built engine will make 2,000 horsepower.

The stock Revuelto makes 1,001 horsepower.

The Lamborghini Revuelto is a worthy successor to the Aventador that it replaces. Fans had feared that the automaker would neuter the car and drop the V-12, but Lamborghini kept it alive for the new model, instead augmenting the engine with three electric motors. Aftermarket tuner Underground Racing plans to further alter the hypercar's V-12 by adding its potent titanium twin-turbocharger system, which it previewed in an Instagram video published yesterday.

The upgrade should double the horsepower, with Underground Racing's twin-turbo system using billet wheel Precision turbochargers. The goal is 2,000 horsepower, 999 more than stock. The Revuelto will receive a fully built engine along with the tuner's proprietary JRR M1 engine management system.

The stock 6.5-liter V-12 hybrid churns out 1,001 hp and 793 pound-feet of torque. There's no mention of the new torque figure, but the engine alone makes 535 pound-feet, which should also increase with the twin-turbo system. The Revuelto can reach 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds, and Underground's upgrades should shave a few tenths of a second off that time.

If the company's post is correct, this could be the world's first twin-turbocharged Revuelto. However, we don't expect it to be the only one for long. The Revuelto is sold out through late 2026, so we'll see more of these on the road in the coming months and inside tuning shops who are eager to wring out every bit of performance from the hybrid V-12.